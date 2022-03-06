'Phenomenal' Saka inspired by summer of love

Premier League: Watford 2 Arsenal 3

BUKAYO SAKA stated his case to be rated the best young player in the Premier League as Arsenal moved back into top four with games in hand over their closest rivals.

Londoner Saka, 20, has the best goalscoring and assist statistics of any player under-21 in the top flight and is second best in the top five European leagues.

But it is more than a numbers game for the England international, who was unplayable at times for the Watford defence. The way he fires up Arsenal fans and inspires team-mates too is incalculable.

Saka set up Arsenal's opening goal for Martin Odegaard at the end of a wonderful fifth-minute team move and then restored Arsenal's lead with another cracker after Cucho Hernandez's overhead Watford equaliser.

Saka was still pressing forward when Gabriel Martinelli's second-half effort secured three points and enabled Arsenal to survive a late scare when Moussa Sissoko pulled one back five minutes from time.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta had mixed emotions about the Arsenal display but was effusive in his admiration for Saka, who started the season being racially abused on the back of his penalty shoot-out miss in England's European Championship final defeat by Italy.

He said: “I think Bukayo had an experience in the summer that not a lot of players will ever have. I think it was great for his career.

“The football world showed how much they like him and how much they respect him. I don’t think you can get much more than that in football, apart from winning trophies.

“That was a big boost for him, to realise: 'in difficult moments, these people are really going to give me support' and the club did the same as his team-mates. Then it is about giving him that space. At his age what he is doing is phenomenal. He needs that room. Don’t read too much, do what you do. Football is his priority in life and you can see that every day in training.”

Norway captain Martin Odegaard, himself only 23, was only narrowly eclipsed by Saka's shining star as he was at the heart of all things creative for Arteta's side yet again.

It was a display that prompted former Arsenal midfield legend Cesc Fabregas to tweet: “Saka and Odegaard are the present and future of Arsenal. Two big, big talents.”

Watford had the ball in the back of the bet in the first attack of the match, after only 16 seconds, but Emmanuel Dennis was ruled offside.

Arsenal recovered to take the lead in style five minutes into the match. Odegaard and Saka combined down the right and the Norway midfielder passed a low left-foot shot into the right-hand corner of Ben Foster's net. A move of the highest quality.

Arsenal's dominance and prolonged celebrations were cut short seven minutes later when Kiko Femenia crossed in from the right and Hernandez scored with a stunning and unstoppable overhead kick.

Arsenal, in a rare all-red strip with yellow and blue Ukraine trim, were sloppy for a spell after that and regained the lead, on the half hour, almost against the run of play.

But Saka's goal was, again, a joy. He robbed a dawdling Tom Cleverley to play a one-two with Alex Lacazette, courtesy of a deft back heel, and drove in a high shot.

Arteta used the celebration break to berate his players for their lack of urgency out of possession as midfielder Granit Xhaka and defender Gabriel both received animated earfuls of wisdom from the Spanish manager.

Watford manager Roy Hodgson praised Arteta's pitchside reaction to get the ball back to his players ahead of their third, seven minutes into the second half, and it was another cracking finish. Martinelli drove into the roof of the net from another Lacazette set up and more good work from Odegaard.

Sissoko’s 85th-minute strike gave Watford hope in a tense finish as Arsenal took to the dark arts of time-wasting but ultimately, the best team won.

WATFORD: Foster 6, Kamara 6, Samir 5, Femenia 6, Cathcart 6, Cleverley 5 (Kalu 89), Louza 6 (Kayembe 64), Sissoko 6, Pedro 6, Dennis 6, Hernandez 7. Substitutes: Bachmann, Etebo, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Sierralta, Kucka.

ARSENAL: Ramsdale 6, Soares 7, White 6, Gabriel 6, Tierney 6, Xhaka 6, Partey 7, Martinelli 7 (Pepe 73), Saka 9, Odegaard 8 (Holding 90), Lacazette 7 (Nketiah 79). Substitutes: Leno, Tavares, Lokonga, Elneny, Swanson, Hutchinson.

Ref: Craig Pawson 5