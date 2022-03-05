Chances aplenty but goals in short supply at the Sportgrounds

Sligo Rovers' Edward McGinty and Dundalk's Steven Bradley in action in Saturday night's SSE Airtricity League Premier Division game.

Sat, 05 Mar, 2022 - 22:13
Liam Maloney, The Showgrounds

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division 

Sligo Rovers 0

Dundalk 0

SLIGO Rovers and Dundalk cancelled each other out in a scoreless yet absorbing contest at The Showgrounds.

In front of an attendance of 3,257, Sligo had the better of the exchanges, especially in the second-half and probably deserved to win.

For this clash of two sides still unbeaten in the Premier Division, Sligo were without Greg Bolger and Robbie McCourt, both of whom sustained second-half injuries in Sligo's scoreless draw away to Derry.

Sligo manager Liam Buckley chose Paddy Kirk and Niall Morahan to start at left-back and midfield respectively.

The Stephen O'Donnell-managed Dundalk, who defeated Finn Harps 3-0 in their most recent outing, gave another start to their rising on-loan star Steven Bradley, who netted four goal in three appearances, including a brace against Harps.

The hosts were lively from the start and Aidan Keena was just unable to turn a shot from Lewis Banks goalwards.

Dundalk's first significant chance was a Robbie Benson header that flashed over after 13 minutes.

Adam McDonnell got a tame shot on target but it was easy for Dundalk goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd.

Steven Bradley was a growing threat for the visitors but Sligo maintained their composure with neat possession.

Dundalk went close to opening the scoring through Bradley but his 29th minute shot was saved by Ed McGinty.

Sligo began the second-half briskly and a dangerous cross from Lewis Banks led to a panicky clearance from Dundalk.

Banks then headed over from close-range - after a fine cross to the back post - as Sligo cranked up the pressure.

A rare attack for Dundalk ended with Greg Sloggett firing wide, with substitute John Martin adding to Dundalk's threat.

Dundalk almost scrambled an 82nd minute goal via a deflected shot from substitute Keith Ward but McGinty was well-placed to smother the danger. There was a late chance for Sligo through Adam McDonnell, who curled a shot just wide.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Pijnaker, Buckley, Kirk; O'Sullivan, Morahan, McDonnell, Fitzgerald (Byrne 78); Cawley (Keogh 78); Keena (Hamilton 78) 

DUNDALK: Shepperd; Macari, Connolly, Boyle, Bone; Williams (Ward 78), Benson, Sloggett, Kelly (Martin 54); Hoban, Bradley (Adams 90) 

Referee: Neil Doyle

