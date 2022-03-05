Galway in cruise control against Cork City Women's National League opener

Women’s National League

Cork City 0

Galway 3

Galway kicked off the Alan Murphy reign and the new Women’s National League season in style as they deservedly defeated Cork City 3-0 at Turner’s Cross on Saturday evening.

Goals from Nicole McNamara, Aoibheann Costelloe, and Julie Ann Russell were enough to earn Galway the three points to give Murphy, who was previously in charge of Galway United, and his squad the perfect start.

It took the visitors just seven minutes to make their superiority count on the scoreboard. Republic of Ireland international Savannah McCarthy was the star of the show and she clipped a long free-kick into the penalty area which allowed the excellent Jenna Slattery to tee up Nicole McNamara, who fired the ball home from close range.

Galway doubled their lead in the 27th minute after a neat one-two between Slattery and Costelloe allowed the latter to blast her strike into the back of the net although it may have taken a slight deflection to beat Abby McCarthy.

Galway briefly thought they had made it 3-0 before the break when McCarthy expertly tucked the ball past the keeper following another long set-piece but the effort was quickly ruled out for offside.

Although they were made to wait, their third and final finish would arrive with 18 minutes remaining as Lynsey McKee’s clever flick released Julie Ann Russell, who drilled the ball inside the far right post to seal the win.

In the day's other results Peamount United hammered Sligo Rovers 6-0, DLR Waves defeated Treaty United 5-0 while Shelbourne edged Bohemians 1-0.

CORK CITY: Abby McCarthy, Zara Foley, Ciara McNamara, Danielle Burke, Lauren Singleton, Becky Cassin, Eva Mangan, Kelly Leahy, Aoibhinn Donnelly, Aoife Cronin, Nadine Seward.

Subs: Shaunagh McCarthy for Aoibhinn Donnelly (59), Kate O’Donovan for Nadine Seward (80) Nathalie O’Brien for Zara Foley (80), Orlaith Deasy for Lauren Singleton (80), Lauren Walsh for Kelly Leahy (86).

GALWAY: Leah Hayes Coen, Savannah McCarthy, Nicole McNamara, Shauna Brennan, Julie Ann Russell, Jenna Slattery, Lynsey McKee, Lindsay Guerrero, Aoibheann Costelloe, Therese Kinnevey, Taylor Rutland.

Subs: Aoife Thompson for Taylor Rutland (68), Chloe Singleton for Aoibheann Costelloe (80), Abbie Callinan for Lynsey McKee (80).