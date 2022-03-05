Liverpool ride their luck but close the gap on Manchester City

Premier League

Liverpool 1

West Ham 0

Jurgen Klopp hates being asked about the prospect of Liverpool winning an unprecedented trophy quadruple but with every passing game it becomes a more tantalising prospect.

They had to survive some serious scares against West Ham before chalking up a hard-earned victory - their 12th consecutive win in all competitions - to close the gap on leaders Manchester City, who face neighbours United at the Etihad tomorrow, to three points

When Sadio Mane put Liverpool ahead in the 27th minute it looked as it would be another comfortable evening at Anfield but they failed to build on the lead and Pablo Fornals, Mario Lanzini and Michail Antonio wasted three glorious chances to equalise.

Rarely have visitors to Anfield unhinged Liverpool's defence quite as often as the Hammers did - they had 13 shots - and David Moyes was left hugely frustrated that his long wait for a win in Liverpool's backyard continues.

This was an off-day by their very high standards but Liverpool dug in however to maintain their impressive winning s since the streak since the turn of the year. Significantly, they have the Premier League's three top scorers in Mo Salah, Mane and Diogo Jota and also the three players with the most assists, Alexander-Arnold, Salah and Robertson.

Alexander-Arnold recorded his 11th assist in the League - 17 in all competitions- when he supplied a superb cross for Mane to sneak between Craig Dawson and keeper Lukasz Fabianski to tap the ball home - with a VAR check confirming he was just onside.

That was no more than Liverpool deserved after a flying start to the game when Salah should have scored twice but the London side - without key midfielder Declan Rice who was ill - weathered the storm and should have equalised.

A goal-line clearance from Aaron Cresswell denied Luis Diaz in a crazy six-yard box scramble and then at the other end Pablo Fornals should have levelled it when after being clean through by Ben Johnson's pass he chipped over the advancing Alisson only for Alexander-Arnold to hook the ball off the line.

In the second half Liverpool failed to re-discover their first half urgency and West Ham constantly got in behind their defence. Lanzini blazed high over the bar after it looked easier to score after he had controlled Tomas Soucek's cross and then Naby Keita produced a vital last-ditch tackle when Antonio had only Alisson to beat after taking Mark Noble's pass round Andy Robertson.

It was a far from convincing win but Klopp will just be relieved they got the three points against one of only two teams to have beaten them this season.

LIVERPOOL (4-3-3): Alisson 7; Alexander-Arnold 8, Konate 5, Van Dijk 6, Robertson 7; Henderson 6, Fabinho 6, Keita 7 (Milner 90); Salah 5 (Jota 78. 5), Mane 7, Diaz 7 (Jones 90).

Unused subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Elliott.

WEST HAM (3-4-3): Fabianski 7; Dawson 6, Zouma 6, Cresswell 7; Johnson 6, Soucek 6, Vlasic 5 (Noble 61, 5), Fornals 6 (Chesters 90) Bowen 7 (Benrahma 53, 6), Antonio 7, Lanzini 6.

Unused subs: Areola, Diop, Fredericks, Masuaku, Kral, Okoflex.

Referee: Jonathan Moss.