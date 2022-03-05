Off field controversy fails to stall Chelsea 

Premier League

Burnley 0

Chelsea 4

Reece James made an immediate impact on his return to Chelsea’s starting line-up, as his club’s supporters paid tribute to out-going owner Roman Abramovich.

Fans chanted the name of the oligarch sporadically throughout the afternoon, including during the minute’s applause before kick-off that was intended to show solidarity to Ukraine after the country was invaded by Russia.

James, starting for the first time since December 29 due to a hamstring injury, scored one and had a hand in two other goals as Chelsea scored three times in eight minutes.

There had been no hint of what was to come in a first half in which Burnley missed good chances of their own but, after 47 minutes, James broke the deadlock.

Trevoh Chalobah’s pass found the wing-back in space and he twice checked past hapless defender Dwight McNeil, creating room for himself to finish into the far corner with an angled drive.

Just five minutes later, James was involved in a move that ended with Christian Pulisic drifting a cross over Connor Roberts and leaving the unmarked Kai Havertz to head in from close range.

And the win was secured shortly after when James again found room in the Burnley area and saw his powerful cross turned in expertly by Havertz from close range.

Pulisic added to Burnley’s embarrassment after 69 minutes when Saul’s left-wing cross was mid-controlled by James Tarkowski who could only steer the ball straight to the US striker who scored from four yards.

Bizarrely, Burnley had enjoyed the better of the first half chances and should have taken a potentially priceless lead into the interval, wasting the best chance of the period on the half-hour.

Ashley Westwood’s mis-hit pass soared high into the Chelsea area and forced keeper Edouard Mendy into a poor punched clearance which fell directly to McNeil.

The young winger took a controlling touch but shot high over the visitors’ goal from only eight yards.

Thiago Silva was also forced to clear off the Chelsea goalline in the first half, keeping out Wout Weghorst’s effort from Aaron Lennon’s cross, while Burnley centre-half Nathan Collins headed a McNeil centre over from six yards.

And in the closing minutes Weghorst played McNeil into space only for the youngster’s poor first touch to waste another opportunity.

Chelsea enjoyed plenty of first half possession but found Burnley stubborn opponents to break down, at least as far as that half was concerned.

Their best chance of the first half came from Saul’s cross after 15 minutes which was met at the far post by James whose shot was well blocked by Charlie Taylor.

BURNLEY 4-4-2): Pope 5; Roberts 5, Tarkowski 5, Collins 5, Taylor 6; Lennon 7, Westwood 6, Brownhill 7, McNeil 5; Rodriguez 6 (Cornet 63, 6), Weghorst 6 (Barnes 78, 5).

Substitutes (not used) Lowton, Cork, Hennessey, Bardsley, Long,

Thomas, Richardson.

CHELSEA (3-4-2-1): Mendy 6; Chalobah 5, Silva 7, Rudiger 7; James 9 (Kovacic 70, 6), Kante 7 (Loftus-Cheek 70, 6), Jorginho 7, Saul 6; Mount 6 (Werner 78, 6), Pulisic 7; Havertz 8.

Substitutes (not used) Arrizabalaga, Christensen, Lukaku, Werner, Ziyech, Kenedy, Sarr.

Referee: A Marriner 7