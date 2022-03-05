New Leeds era begins with defeat to Leicester

Premier League

Leicester 1

Leeds 0

DIFFERENT manager, same old Leeds.

A seismic week at Elland Road ended in familiar fashion as Jesse Marsch tasted defeat in his first match since succeeding Marcelo Bielsa.

The American is in good company, becoming the seventh of the last eight Leeds managers to lose their first Premier League game in charge, as the struggling Yorkshire club were undone by Harvey Barnes, a player who really would love to play them every week.

In mitigation, the visitors looked a far more solid outfit than the one whose inability to defend had cost Bielsa his job. Marsch coaxed a resilient display from his new charges, albeit in what was a fifth successive defeat which leaves them perilously close to the drop zone having played more games than all their relegation rivals.

They were enjoying their best spell of a lively contest at the outset of the second half immediately before falling to Barnes' fourth goal in as many appearances against them as Leicester climbed back into the top half of the table.

Leeds looked the most likely to break the deadlock as Kasper Schmeichel produced fine close-range saves from Rodrigo and Raphina. Substitute Joe Gelhardt also went close with his first touch as a new-found defensive stability had them daring to dream of a first clean sheet since the end of November.

Those hopes were brought to an abrupt halt just after the hour as Barnes neatly exchanged passes with substitute Kelechi Iheanacho before finding the bottom corner past Illan Meslier from a narrow angle for his eighth goal of the season to propel his side to back-to-back league victories.

Patrick Bamford made a welcome return to the squad after a long-term injury, but the England forward remained unused after Tyler Roberts came on as Leeds' third substitute late on.

The Wales international swiftly sustained a hamstring injury to ensure he was a virtual passenger for the final 10 minutes as Leeds attempted in vain to avoid a seventh consecutive game without a win to leave Marsch in little doubt as to the size of the task he faces to orchestrate an upturn in fortunes.

LEICESTER (4-3-3): Schmeichel 9; Choudhury, 6 (Lookman 61, 5) Amartey 6, Soyuncu 6, Thomas 7; Tielemans 6, Ndidi 6 (Mendy 76, 6), Dewsbury-Hall 7; Albrighton 7, Vardy 6 (Iheanacho 61, 7), Barnes 8.

Booked: Ndidi.

LEEDS (4-2-3-1): Meslier 6; Dallas 5, Ayling 5, Struijk 5, Firpo 5; Klich 6 (Forshaw 70, 4), Koch 6, Raphinha 6; Rodrigo 6 (Gelhardt 63, 6), Harrison 4 (Roberts 76, 4), James 5.

Booked: Struijk, Forshaw

Referee: David Coote 7