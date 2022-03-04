Patrick McEleney the hero as Derry edge past Duff's Shels 

Premier Division

Shelbourne FC 0

Derry City 1

It was the Candystripes who emerged victorious following a hard-fought 1-0 victory at a packed Tolka Park.

Ex-Dundalk star Patrick McEleney was the hero as his second-half close-range header was enough to see his side keep up their undefeated start to the season, in a game with little between the sides.

Damien Duff's new-look side have had a mixed bag in terms of results so far this season, four points from their opening three games, and spoke pre-game about making Tolka Park a fortress. His side certainly started in determined fashion, roared on by their animated boss, disrupting the visitors and not allowing them to get any rhythm.

The hosts looked neat and tidy in their approach play, particularly down the left-hand side, with Sean Boyd looking a handful up top.

Ruaidhri Higgins' men had been dealt a blow this week with news of an awful ACL injury to midfielder Ciaron Harkin, just shy of making his 100th appearance for the Candystripes but despite the loss began to exert their dominance on the ball. Brandon Kavanagh looked a threat coming inside off the right wing looking to be the main creator Although Derry managed to create some decent potential openings, as well as being gifted some from sloppy Shels defensive play, neither goalkeeper was forced into any real save of note in the opening period. Disappointment was etched on the faces of the packed home crowd when their most exciting talent, Jack Moylan, was forced off just before the half, being replaced by Jordan McEneff.

The hosts started the second half like a team possessed, hunting all over the pitch, flying full-blooded into challenges as the home fans sensed the game was there for the taking. Boyd went close with a sharp turn and volley from the edge of the area.

Jamie McGonogle, scorer of that dramatic late winner against potential title rivals Shamrock Rovers just a week ago, looked starved of service but went close with a powerful strike from inside the area as Shels momentum began to wane.

City sensed blood, and having forced a couple of set pieces, broke the deadlock on the 73rd minute through hometown hero Patrick McEleney. The talented midfielder reacted quickest to nod home from Lewis Webb’s initial save from Ronan Boyce's initial downward header. His first for the club since 2015 and right in front of the travelling Derry fans, which made it even sweeter.

SHELBOURNE FC: Lewis Webb, Luke Byrne, Aaron O’Driscoll, Kamerin Ledwidge, John Ross Wilson, Conor Kane, Mark Coyle (Stanley Anaebonam, 65’), Brian McManus, Aodh Dervin, Jack Moylan (Jordan McEneff, 44’), Sean Boyd (Shane Farrell, 77’).

DERRY CITY: Brain Maher, Ronan Boyce (Shane McEleney, 86’), Eoin Toal, Joe Thomson (Matty Smith, 65’), Patrick McEleney (James Akintunde, 76’), Jamie McGonigle, Will Patching, Cameron McJannet, Brandon Kavanagh , Cameron Dummigan, Daniel Lafferty.

Referee: Ray Matthews