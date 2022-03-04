Treaty keeper Jack Brady denies Cobh Ramblers late win in tight derby

First Division

Cobh Ramblers 0

Treaty United 0

Cobh Ramblers and Treaty United were forced to settle for a point apiece as they played out a rather dull 0-0 draw at St Colman's Park in the SSE Airtricity League first division on Friday night.

The best of the action happened in the closing stages as John Kavanagh and Danny O’Connell almost won it for Cobh before Callum McNamara almost did likewise for Treaty but in the end, the result was a fair reflection.

These two clubs opened their respective campaigns against Wexford and they couldn’t have secured more contrasting results.

Ramblers conceded two goals in the final ten minutes to suffer a disappointing 3-2 defeat at this venue a week ago while the week before that Treaty produced a devastating display to claim a 5-1 triumph against the same opponents at Ferrycarrig Park.

That was the Limerick side’s last outing as their home clash with Athlone Town was postponed last weekend and although they were perhaps the better team during what was an uneventful first half, they failed to truly threaten debutant Andy O’Donoghue in the Cobh goal.

They almost opened the scoring with a powerful shot from the left foot of former Ramblers man Lee Devitt but his strike from the edge of the penalty area drifted just wide of the bottom left corner.

The Rams went the closest to breaking the deadlock before that near miss as former Cork City attacker Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh’s clever pullback from the endline found Danny O’Connell but his goalbound effort was deflected just past the near post by the lunging defender.

But unfortunately for the 880 fans in attendance, and for those streaming the match at home, the second half started in a similar manner.

A thunderous hit from 25 yards by midfielder Callum McNamara was as close as either side would come to finally ending the stalemate before the 77th minute when an inswinging free-kick from Cobh’s Pierce Phillips dropped just over the crossbar.

The hosts almost snatched the win in the final ten minutes but Treaty keeper Jack Brady produced a sensational double stop to first deny Kavanagh’s long-range attempt before turning over O’Connell’s low drive while McNamara saw his shot blocked on the line late on.

COBH RAMBLERS: Andy O’Donoghue, John Kavanagh, Ben O’Riordan, Jason Abbott (Nathan O’Connell 83), Danny O’Connell, Pierce Philips (Dale Holland 81), Beineon O’Brien Whitmarsh, Conor Drinan, Jack Larkin (Jake Hegarty 66), Issa Kargbo, Harlain Mbayo.

TREATY UNITED: Jack Brady, Charlie Fleming, Marc Ludden, Sean Guerins, Callum McNamara, Conor Melody, Lee Devitt, Joel Coustrain (Matt Keane 83), Enda Curran (Dean George 72), Mark Walsh, Stephen Christopher (William Armshaw 83).

Referee: Gavin Colfer.