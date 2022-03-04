Chris Forrester pounces to send Saints to victory over Shamrock Rovers

St Patrick's Athletic 1 Shamrock Rovers 0

John Fallon

Captain Chris Forrester led by example in heading St Patrick’s Athletic to victory over three-in-a-row chasing Shamrock Rovers at a packed Richmond Park on Friday night.

It had been almost four years since St Pat’s last conquered Rovers.

Back in May 2018, they were still managed by Liam Buckley, the man who delivered them the league title in 2013, and they’ve gone through three since, the latest arriving in pre-season.

It wouldn’t have been difficult for newcomer Tim Clancy to establish his core instrument for dethroning the dominant force of the Hoops.

Of the 16-point cushion Rovers held over the Saints at the end of the season, nine were accrued from beating their nearest rivals.

The closest Pat’s came to laying down a marker was the first meeting on the opening night, an occasion they were denied victory by a late Aaron Greene equaliser.

To have any hope of halting Rovers’ march towards a third successive title, winning these duels is essential.

What hadn’t helped their early prospects was losing two of their opening three games, though Rovers also tasted defeat last week at Derry City.

For their third game in seven days, both teams showed changes.

St Pat’s started with much the same side that finished Monday’s 1-0 reverse at Bohemians, bar James Abankwah, with Rovers making two alterations.

One of those drafted in, Rory Gaffney, was involved in a move within the first 30 seconds that should have had Rovers ahead.

When Jack Byrne displayed brilliant awareness to dummy a cleared ball, Gaffney on the hallway line laid it back into the playmaker’s path. His first-time pass released Danny Mandroiu clear on goal, yet a poor first touch allowed the absent Saints defence recover and avert the danger.

Clancy’s crew were promptly awoken, mustering a couple of quickfire chances at the other end – both from Mark Doyle. In his trademark move, Doyle cut in from the left onto his favoured right foot, only to drag his shot wide of the near post.

A minute later, the ex-Drogheda United attacker scampered across his marker to meet a Darragh Burns cross and flash his header over the crossbar.

Joseph Anang has had a shaky start to life at Inchicore since signing on loan from West Ham United and his dodgy distribution was inviting unnecessary pressure on the hosts. One wayward clearance on 18 minutes was recycled into Byrne’s path and the keeper atoned by batting away his 20-yard snapshot.

He fully redeemed himself two minutes later by covering his angles to thwart Ronan Finn when the Rovers skipper hared down the right and tried to find the far corner. It would transpire to be a decisive intervention.

Apart from Mandroiu’s effort past the near post approaching the break, when he should have slipped in the unmarked Gaffney, Rovers were increasingly and uncharacteristically blunt in attack. All it need was for their Dublin rivals to rediscover their shooting boots that eluded them at Dalymount on Monday.

Ten minutes into the second half and they found it – through an unlikely route. Forrester is renowned for producing wondergoals from his feet but he popped up with his head for his first of the season.

Rovers were all at sea from Burns’ corner; goalkeeper Alan Mannus stuck to his line and Finn allowing his opposite counterpart to wriggle loose and nod home from just a yard out.

Mandroiu wasn’t best pleased at his manager for being hooked minutes later to facilitate Graham Burke’s entrance but the Ireland international couldn’t inspire a comeback.

Anang denied Andy Lyons’ shot while Gaffney stabbed a volley off-target from close range but the silky Saints held on for a deserved – and potentially pivotal – triumph.

ST PATRICK’S ATH: J Anang; J Scott, J Redmond, T Grivosti, A Breslin; C Forrester, A O’Reilly; D Burns (I Bermingham 80), B King (T Owolabi 73), M Doyle; E Doyle.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: A Mannus; S Hoare, R Lopes, L Grace; R Finn (S Gannon 75), D Watts (A Emakhu 82), G O’Neill, J Byrne, A Lyons (B Cotter 75); D Mandroiu (G Burke 59), R Gaffney (A Greene 75).

Ref: Rob Harvey (Dublin) Attendance: 5500.