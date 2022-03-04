Cobh Ramblers boss Darren Murphy wants mean streak against Treaty

SSE Airtricity League First Division preview

Curing the profligacy that cost Cobh Ramblers points in last week’s opener is the goal for Darren Murphy’s side against Treaty United tonight.

It’s the second fixture in a row at St Colman’s Park but is arguably more testing within the context of the competitive First Division.

Treaty recorded a 5-1 win over the Wexford side that nicked a late 3-2 victory at Cobh a week ago.

In Murphy’s view, it should never have come to that late drama.

His side were 1-0 ahead and in command with 20 minutes left, subsequently holding a 2-1 lead in the 81st minute, but Dinny Corcoran’s brace left them empty-handed.

The penalty award for the winner was hotly contested, let alone the decision to send Breandán Frahill off for what the Cobh manager considered an accidental handball.

“A bad decision went against us in the end but really we could have been three goals ahead before they equalised,” said Murphy in the early stage of his first full season at the helm.

“I thought we were strong and solid but, if we don’t take chances, we won’t win games.”

Jack Larkin accepts his share of blame for the misfiring.

Although he marked his debut with the goal that gave the healthy home turnout something to shout about, he rued squandering another golden opportunity.

Cobh can’t afford to be wasteful again in this first of 12 Munster derbies for them.

“As opening fixtures go, I thought there were more positives than negatives,” said the former Waterford and Wexford attacker.

“I think we restricted Wexford to just one shot over 70 minutes but we tired and dropped too deep. To come away with nothing was disappointing.

“We’ll be the underdogs against Treaty. They haven’t lost many players from their side that finished fourth and got to the play-offs last season and added more quality.

“They’re physical but can play as well. They’ll be a threat from set-piece with long throws, corners and frees. I can’t think of an area they’re poor in.

“However, we’ve got more to give ourselves. Cobh needs to be one of the top clubs in the country and I believe we’re ready to explode. The fans were top-class last week and we’ll thrive off them again when we meet Treaty.”

On that subject, Murphy was delighted with the initial bounce from switching home games from Saturday to Friday. “With people’s schedules, they want time with their families at weekends,” he said. “These are different times and we’ve tapped into it. Cobh is a great place to go after work on a Friday with brilliant facilities and atmosphere. Hopefully we can replicate the buzz on Friday because the players really appreciate and feel it.”

Eamonn Deacy Park should be close to capacity for Galway United’s game against Waterford. The Blues have won both their games while John Caulfield’s Tribesmen laid down an early marker by winning at Cork City in last week’s opener.

“It is the start of the season and we know it is a marathon,” said Caulfield, who will be without Wilson Waweru, suspended after last week’s red card at Turner’s Cross.

“We will have to play as well as we did in Cork, if not better, to get a result on Friday.”

Waterford’s new boss Ian Morris has demanded an uptick in performance to last week’s narrow win at home to Bray Wanderers.

“I know we can be a lot better,” he noted. “We’ve got the two wins we wanted so far and have dealt with everything thrown at us.”

Wexford welcome Athlone Town to Ferrycarrig Park in tonight’s third and final fixture. All kick off at 7.45pm. Cork City travel to Longford Town in tomorrow’s sole game (7.30pm).