War in Ukraine could impact on Ireland's Nations League games

Ireland’s opening Uefa Nations League games in June could be impacted by Ukraine’s request to postpone their World Cup play-off.

The Ukrainian FA on Thursday officially asked Fifa and Uefa to postpone their upcoming play-off game with Scotland at Hampden Park on March 24 due to Russia’s invasion of their country. The Ukrainian league, where a proportion of the squad operate, has been halted.

The winner of the play-off goes on to meet Austria or Wales in Cardiff for a place at the Qatar-hosted World Cup in November.

With the governing bodies expected to accede to the request, the next available international window is June.

That is the period in which Ireland have a quadruple-header against Ukraine twice (June 4 and 14) as well as Scotland (June 11) and Armenia (June 7). Their final pair of Nations League games are in September, away to the Scots followed by the visit of Armenia.

Ireland’s trip to Ukraine on June 14 was always likely to be changed to a neutral country once Vladimir Putin ordered the military assault last week but it could be September at the earliest by the time they face Ireland.

Were Ireland’s schedule to be disrupted, they may have to seek alternative opposition for friendlies to fill the June date.

Fifa say they are working with Uefa, as well as the Ukrainian and Scottish associations, to "find an appropriate solution".

Confirming Ukraine’s request, a spokesperson added: "Fifa expresses its deepest solidarity to everybody affected by what is happening in Ukraine. A further update will be provided in due course."

Earlier this week, Scottish FA president Rod Petrie wrote "football is inconsequential amid conflict" in a message to his Ukrainian counterpart.

Petrie confirmed his correspondence was necessary "to send a message of support, friendship and unity".

FAI president Gerry McAnaney said: “We have confirmed to our colleagues at the Ukraine Association of Football that the FAI stands firmly alongside them in light of this terrible situation.”

The World Cup draw is scheduled to take place on 1 April, with the tournament starting on 21 November.