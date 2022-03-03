FA Cup draw: Big guns kept apart in quarter-finals 

Boro to host Chelsea, City face Saints while Liverpool face Championship outfit 
Middlesbrough's reward for knocking Tottenham out of the FA Cup is a home quarter-final against Chelsea.

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 20:31

Middlesbrough's reward for knocking Tottenham out of the FA Cup is a home quarter-final against Chelsea.

Boro followed up their fourth-round penalty shoot-out win over Manchester United by deservedly beating Spurs 1-0 after extra time on Tuesday and will now face a third Premier League giant in the last eight.

Chelsea beat Luton on Wednesday and make the long trip north looking to make it back to Wembley for the semi-finals, having been beaten in last season's final.

Six-time winners Manchester City have been handed a tough draw as they visit Premier League outfit Southampton, while Liverpool - fresh from winning the Carabao Cup on Sunday - are guaranteed Championship opposition after being drawn against the winner of Nottingham Forest and Huddersfield, who play on Monday night.

Crystal Palace will play Everton or Boreham Wood, who battle it out on Thursday, at Selhurst Park.

Ties will be played over the weekend of March 19/20.

