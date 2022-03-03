Jess Ziu targets goals as Shels adapt to being the hunted

More goals is the personal target for Ireland international Jess Ziu ahead of Shelbourne’s Women’s National League title defence kicking off this Saturday.

Ziu, still only 19, furthered her prospects of featuring in the second half of Ireland’s World Cup campaign with some dazzling displays at the recent Pinatar Cup in Spain.

She’ll have a raft of league games amassed before that series resumes in June away to Georgia and the right-winger is eager to improve her scoring tally.

Despite an injury-interrupted campaign, she bagged goals five last term.

"Sometimes I prefer assists over scoring goals," reveals the Dubliner in the build-up to Saturday’s opener against local rivals Bohemians at Tolka Park (2pm).

"Maybe I have to be a bit more selfish and take more shots. It's something that our captain Pearl Slattery always says to me and our manager, Noel King, too."

"I had a great understanding with Emily Whelan, who moved on to Birmingham City last summer.

“I then built that up with Saoirse Noonan, who liked high balls because she was good in the air. Now, I'm working on figuring that out with Abbie Larkin.

"We also have Noelle Murray and Jemma Quinn, who are two excellent players, but if Abbie does play I need to know what balls to play into her. She is really quick, so similar to Leanne Kiernan, she is good at getting in behind defenders and racing onto balls."

Retaining Noonan after it seemed she was gone to English Championship club Durham recently will enhance Shels’ artillery in the face of competition for their throne.

"We know that the pressure will be on us as champions,” Ziu adds.

“Last season, we were one of the teams that wanted to beat Peamount United because they were champions at the time, so we fully expect teams to be gunning for us.

"I think we have a good blend of experience and young players in the squad, so we are looking forward to the games. The League is so competitive now and I think we got one of the toughest openers in playing Bohemians. We definitely won't be underestimating them as they have continued to improve.

"If we play to our potential, I feel that we have a really good team. Our aim would be to go for the title again and we also have UEFA Women's Champions League qualifiers this year. I'm excited to get started."

WNL fixtures (Sat, March 5): Shelbourne v Bohemians, Tolka Park (2pm); DLR Waves v Treaty United, UCD Bowl (4pm); Cork City v Galway WFC, Turner's Cross (5pm); Peamount United v Sligo Rovers, PRL Park (5pm); Athlone Town v Wexford Youths, Athlone Town Stadium (7pm).