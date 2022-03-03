Premier League TV rights deal in Russia under review – Richard Masters

Chief executive Richard Masters said the Premier League was looking at the suspension or termination of its Russian TV rights deal (Mike Egerton/PA)

Thu, 03 Mar, 2022 - 14:30
Jamie Gardner,  

The Premier League is looking at the suspension or termination of its Russian television deal following the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

Richard Masters, the league’s chief executive, said its agreements were “under review”.

The Russian rights for the current season are owned by a company called Rambler, and broadcast on streaming platform Okko.

Match TV – owned by energy giant Gazprom – is then set to start a six-year deal from 2022-23.

Commercial deals with Russia in all sectors are under scrutiny at the moment, and Masters told the Financial Times Business of Football Summit in London: “With regards to our broadcast contracts in Russia, clearly they’re under review.”

Premier League clubs are set to show their support for the people of Ukraine at this weekend’s matches.

“I’d like the Russian people to see the strength of feeling in the Premier League and in English football this weekend,” Masters added.

“We’re looking at (the contracts) very closely in terms of suspension, termination. It’s happening right now. It’s a fast-moving situation.”

