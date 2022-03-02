Saints go marching on after win over Hammers

Southampton 3

West Ham 1

Southampton’s season continues to gather momentum. Victory over West Ham means they have suffered just one defeat in 13 games and ensures they head into the final three months of the campaign in the last eight of the FA Cup and well placed to ensure a top half Premier League finish.

Just as Stuart Armstrong had in the previous round against Coventry City, Romain Perraud scored a goal worthy of winning any match before a second half penalty from James Ward-Prowse and Armando Broja’s late goal sealed a place in the last eight.

For West Ham, there was no repeat of the late comeback they staged in the last round against non-league Kidderminster Harriers and defeat means their focus is now trained on the twin targets of an unlikely top four challenge and their European League campaign.

With their sights firmly set upwards following an impressive run of form in the league, Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side could approach this tie with few distractions although the manager’s decision to make wholesale changes raised eyebrows among the home support.

It appeared that the risk would backfire as West Ham dominated the first half. They might have led inside the first moments with Southampton needing an excellent last-ditch tackle by Jack Stephens to deny Jarrod Bowen.

Bowen later skewed a header beyond the far post after Michail Antonio had teed him up after driving down the left flank.

Another chance came after excellent combination play between the lively Pablo Fornals and Manuel Lanzini left Tomas Soucek with a great shooting chance which he failed to make the most of.

Southampton had not looked threatening but French left-back Perraud collected the ball from Kyle Walker-Peters and struck a perfect, dipping drive from 25 yards to put the home side in front.

Reinforcement arrived at half-time in the shape of Armando Broja and Stuart Armstrong as Hasenhuttl sought to consolidate his position.

Moyes had no such luxury with trips to Liverpool and Sevilla to come and an inexperienced bench to call on. He was forced into a change after Tomas Soucek clashed with Ibrahima Diallo and came away with a bloodied eye before being replaced by Said Benrahma.

The next opportunity went Southampton’s way after good work from Perraud afforded James Ward-Prowse a shooting position but he fired wide of the near post.

But West Ham were level after an hour through former Saints loan player Antonio.

It was a poor goal to concede as back up goalkeeper Willy Caballero flapped at Bowen’s corner and the ball dropped for Antonio to finish simply from close range.

With West Ham in the ascendancy once more, Stephens launched a quick free kick into the path of Broja who forced his way past Craig Dawson before tumbling under his challenge.

Andre Marriner initially gave no foul but after being beckoned to the pitch-side monitor by VAR, Saints were awarded a penalty which Ward-Prowse duly dispatched.

With the game entering its final five minutes Nathan Redmond almost put the result beyond doubt as he skipped in off the left and saw his fierce effort clawed away by Alphonse Areola.

In a thrilling finish to the match, Caballero then saved brilliantly from Dawson’s header after another Bowen corner.

SOUTHAMPTON (4-2-2-2): Caballero t; Walker-Peters 6 (Livramento 58, 6), Valery 7, Stephens 7, Perraud 8; Ward-Prowse 7, Diallo 6 (Romeu 90); Smallbone 6 (Redmond 81, 6), Djenepo 6 (S Armstrong 45, 76); Long 6 (Broja 45, 8), A Armstrong 6.

WEST HAM (3-4-3): Areola 7; Dawson 5, Zouma 6, Diop 6; Johnson 6, Soucek 6 (Benrahma 53, 7), Rice 7, Fornals 6 (Vlasic 76, 6); Bowen 7, Antonio 7, Lanzini 6.

Referee: Andre Marriner.