Saoirse Noonan resigns on loan for Shelbourne from Durham

Saoirse Noonan is staying in the women’s national league until the summer at least after Durham agreed to allow her resign for Shelbourne.

The Ireland international striker (22) agreed a deal six weeks ago with the English Championship side after helping Shelbourne win the title in November.

However, she soon sustained a knee injury – which kept her out of Ireland’s recent friendlies at the Pinatar Cup – and the Cork native has returned to Ireland temporarily ahead of the Women’s National League kicking off this weekend.

"Shortly after arriving in England in January, the Republic of Ireland international sustained a knee injury during training," a statement from Durham, released on Wednesday evening, read.

"Durham Women immediately arranged a scan and diagnosis, and no surgery was required.

"Since that point, Noonan has been undergoing rehabilitation in Ireland while also flying to England for further medical support from the club's multi-disciplinary team.

"As she continues her return from injury, Noonan will register with Shelbourne in Ireland ahead of returning to Durham for the 2022/23 season."

Noonan chose to concentrate solely on football last year after managing to juggle her commitments with the Cork Ladies GAA, for whom she played in two All-Ireland finals.

She marked his second international cap by scored her first senior international goal in last November's 11-0 hammering of Georgia at Tallaght Stadium.