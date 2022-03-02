Shamrock Rovers merger dead in the water for Peamount

Leading women’s national league club Peamount United insist they won’t merge with a men’s outfit unless parity of resources is available.

James O’Callaghan’s side were denied a third title in a row on last season’s final day by Shelbourne and host newcomers Sligo Rovers in Saturday’s campaign opener.

Peamount have been a constant presence in the WNL since its commencement a decade ago, winning the inaugural title, and have done so while remaining autonomous.

All nine of their competitors are part of League of Ireland men’s clubs – or in the case of DLR Waves, were up to two years ago – and Peamount are amenable to following suit once the conditions are attractive.

Exploratory negotiations with Shamrock Rovers on a merger didn’t come to fruition.

Rovers were the marquee addition in the original WNL but three years of struggling at the foot of the table led to their withdrawal. The Hoops have entered teams into this season’s Under-17 and Under-19 national leagues.

O’Callaghan would be wary of forging an alliance amid the current economic landscape of the men’s league.

“There were discussions with Shamrock Rovers but it’s all dead in the water for now,” he said.

“If we link in with a men’s club, will they genuinely treat the women’s team right by offering equality of resources it needs? It could be looked at but I don’t think we’re at that stage.

“We’d certainly explore it if they were genuinely interested in pumping thousands in to make it semi-professional with a view to turning professional, yet I don’t think the men’s clubs want to do that. My experience is they’re doing well to pay their own players.

“It doesn’t have to be Shamrock Rovers. There’s St Patrick’s Athletic and others without a WNL team too.”

Rather than be browbeaten into losing their independence, O’Callaghan would prefer to see those in power support their standalone status.

“In fairness to Peamount, we own our ground and are having a stand installed this season,” he said of their infrastructure at Greenogue.

“Peamount has a brand in women’s football that can be developed further. It would be disappointing to kill that off. If we were to merge, maybe we would keep the Peamount name.

“We’re probably the only club in the country that put women’s football ahead of the men’s.

“I think the FAI and Government should instead be looking at subsidising the existing clubs and promoting the league. There seems to be a lack of ambition.

“The WNL still has amateur status. Turning professional is the only way to go if we’re to keep our best players in the country and stop losing them to UK clubs for nothing.”