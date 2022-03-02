Cork dismay as pyrotechnics lead to fines over supporter behaviour

Cork City have been fined €1,600 by the FAI over supporter behaviour at the opening two First Division game of the season.

Confirming the sanctions today, City outlined their dismay at the issue, admitting the unbudgeted expenses are unaffordable and will have to be offset against planned budgetary increase for first-team affairs.

City opened the campaign by thumping Bray Wanderers 6-0 at the Carlisle Grounds – where crowds disturbances almost forced an abandonment – before 4,892 turned out for the first home game last Friday, the 1-0 loss to John Caulfield’s Galway United.

They have warned that any supporter who is found to be throwing pyrotechnics / flares onto the field of play, or in the direction of the field of play, will immediately receive a 12-month ban from Turners Cross. Additionally, their details will also be circulated by An Garda Siochána to the Gardaí associated with other clubs.

A club statement said: “Cork City FC is aware of a number of incidents which have occurred over the last two weeks at both our home and away fixtures. So far, we have received fines of €1,600 from the FAI for the conduct of our supporters at the games against Bray Wanderers and Galway United. As a club this is an unbudgeted expense that we cannot afford and will ultimately be taken out of any potential increases to the first-team budget in future.

“As a member-owned club we do not have someone to write a cheque to the FAI every week and the fines directly impact the Board’s ability to invest in our teams.

“Further, during the game against Bray Wanderers there was a serious risk of the game being abandoned, particularly due to the amount of disruption that occurred as a result of supporters throwing pyrotechnics onto the field of play. We have spoken to the FAI directly around the lack of security at this fixture and reiterated the importance of all clubs being prepared for large away crowds throughout the remainder of this season.

“It is worth noting that before, during, and after every home fixture, Cork City FC works very closely with our security personnel, dedicated event controller, dedicated health & safety officer, as well as An Garda Siochána to ensure appropriate measures are in place for every fixture in Turners Cross. We do this to safeguard the fan experience and make Turners Cross both an atmospheric, but ultimately safe ground for all supporters to attend.

“However, Cork City FC wants to make it absolutely clear to our own supporters that the use of Pyrotechnics inside any football stadium (home or away) is outlawed and will be met with the strictest of punishments.

“Our club has always encouraged a boisterous, colourful, and carnivalesque atmosphere at Turner’s Cross and as we have seen time and time again, our players only respond positively when our supporters rally behind them.

“We will continue to support the creation of a positive atmosphere in any way we can through continued engagement with the various supporters groups and taking on board any feedback that our supporters have on the wider match night experience. However, the protection and safety of our supporters, away supporters, players, and officials is paramount at all times and any actions deemed to jeopardise anyones safety will simply not be tolerated.”

City’s next game is on Saturday at Longford Town.