Daniel Farke leaves Russian club Krasnodar without taking charge of a game

Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke has left his role as manager of Russian Premier League side Krasnodar without taking charge of a single match.
Daniel Farke has left his role as Krasnodar manager (John Walton/PA)
Former Norwich boss Daniel Farke has left his role as manager of Russian Premier League side Krasnodar without taking charge of a single match.

The German was appointed on January 13 and signed a deal until the summer of 2024, only two months after he had been dismissed by the Canaries following a difficult start to life back in the English top flight.

Farke was set to make his managerial debut with Krasnodar last weekend in their first league match after the winter break at home to Lokomotiv Moscow but the fixture was postponed due to the suspension of Krasnodar airport operations following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

A further announcement from the club on Wednesday confirmed another change in management after Viktor Goncharenko had left at the start of January.

“Krasnodar and Daniel Farke terminated the contract by mutual agreement,” a statement on the club’s official Twitter account read.

“Together with the German coach, his assistants Edmund Riemer, Chris Domogalla and Christopher John leave the club.”

Farke’s decision to leave Krasnodar follows the resignation of fellow German Markus Gisdol as manager of Lokomotiv Moscow on Tuesday.

Farke spent four-and-a-half years at Carrow Road before his departure in November.

Place: UK
