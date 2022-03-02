James Brown feeling good with Blackburn extension

Blackburn Rovers have rewarded ex-Drogheda United defender James Brown with a contract extension until June 2024, with an additional 12-month option.

The right-back joined the Championship promotion contenders in January on a short-term deal having completed his second full season at Drogheda.

Brown (23) was a free agent after contract expired and Drogheda are not entitled to compensation for training and development under revised Fifa rules.

Since arriving at Ewood Park, he has become a regular for Rovers’ Under-23 side, helping Mike Sheron’s team to impressive victories over Leeds United and Brighton & Hove Albion, as well as 1-1 draws away to Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur.

The Dubliner, who has impressed in training with the senior squad, has also twice been on the bench for the first team, for the away Championship fixtures against Hull City and West Bromwich Albion.

“The gaffer was really honest with me and I was here to earn a new contract,” Brown told Blackburn TV about his conversations with Tony Mowbray.

“I wanted to make every day count and I still do. From training to games and recovery, it’s been above and beyond what I’m used to.

“I’m grateful for the situation that I’m in.” ENDS