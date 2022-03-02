'Penny has dropped' for 'fantastic' Michael Obafemi, says Swansea boss

Swansea manager Russell Martin impressed with Obafemi's powerful display in Swansea's 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion
LONDON, ENGLAND - JANUARY 25: Michael Obafemi of Swansea City celebrates after putting the ball in the net only to see the goal disallowed during the Sky Bet Championship match between Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City at The Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium on January 25, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Wed, 02 Mar, 2022 - 11:38
Robin Marshall

Republic of Ireland international striker Michael Obafemi has been backed to cash in at Swansea City now that “the penny has dropped". 

Obafemi looked destined for a Premier League career with Southampton when he burst onto the scene at St Mary's. But that early promise faded and Obafemi was sold to Swansea last August.

The fresh start has proved difficult as well, having failed to make five successive matchday squads earlier in the season.

But he is now starting and gave a powerful display during Swansea's impressive 2-0 win against West Bromwich Albion on Monday.

Swansea manager Russell Martin said: “I said all the way along that he is a great kid. He just needed a bit of help settling in.

"Everyone settles in at different rates. He is adapting to a different situation from somewhere he was very comfortable.

“He has come here where the demands are different to what he is used to in terms of style and training.

“He has been used to real intensity at Southampton. It is just different here in a different group.

He is a young man who is finding his way in the game and he has been brilliant. 

"The last couple of months I think the penny has dropped and he has worked really hard.

“He is a really popular member of the group and with the staff as well. He is a great boy who just needs a bit of help still.

“He has been fantastic on the pitch. He has added another dimension to us really. We missed him at Sheffield United as he had taken a knock and that hurt us.

“But against Albion you can see what he adds and he is disappointed that he didn't score a goal. We will do some work on his heading this week and hopefully he will get in the scoresheet next week.”

