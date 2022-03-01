Brighton to show solidarity with Ukraine by using yellow and blue third kit

Brighton to show solidarity with Ukraine by using yellow and blue third kit

Brighton will wear yellow and blue at Newcastle this weekend (Tim Goode/PA)

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 16:10
James Whelan

Brighton will wear the club’s yellow and blue third kit on Saturday as a show of solidarity with Ukraine following the Russian invasion.

The Seagulls will also donate all profit from future sales of the strip – which is the same colours as the Ukrainian flag – to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

Albion’s men’s team were due to sport a turquoise change kit for their Premier League game at Newcastle, while the women’s side would have worn the club’s blue and white home strip for their WSL trip to Aston Villa.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber told his club’s website: “Like so many across the world, everyone at our club is horrified by the invasion of Ukraine, and we add our voice to the many calls for peace.

“We also want to show our full support for the people of Ukraine, and to all those who are suffering innocently from this terrible conflict, not least the many children.

“As a club, and on behalf of our players, staff and supporters, we would also like to recognise and show our respect for the many humanitarian efforts to alleviate the suffering in the region.”

More in this section

Manchester United File Photo Manchester United ‘implementing a strategy to win’, says new chief executive
Chelsea v Villarreal - UEFA Super Cup - Windsor Park Football supporter who racially abused Rio Ferdinand handed suspended sentence
Manchester United v West Ham United - Premier League - Old Trafford Manchester United conducting ‘thorough process’ to find next permanent manager
BrightonPlace: UK
Thomas Tuchel has vowed that Chelsea will keep full focus and help distract supporters and football fans from the realities of war in Europe (Nick Potts/PA)

Thomas Tuchel pledges ‘maximum effort’ as Chelsea bid to offer fans distraction

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up