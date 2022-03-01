Mike Riley apologises to Everton boss Frank Lampard over Rodri incident

PGMOL chief Mike Riley has apologised to Everton for mistakes made in Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City (Christopher Lee/PA)

Tue, 01 Mar, 2022 - 11:20
Carl Markham

Referees’ chief Mike Riley has personally apologised to Everton manager Frank Lampard for mistakes made in Saturday’s defeat to Manchester City.

Lampard blasted VAR official Chris Kavanagh for being a “professional who cannot do his job right” after the 1-0 loss to the Premier League champions at Goodison Park.

Kavanagh failed to advise referee Paul Tierney over a handball by Rodri which would have given the Toffees a late chance of a penalty equaliser.

Everton chief executive Denise Barrett-Baxendale wrote to the Premier League on Monday with the club’s concerns and demanded an apology.

The PA news agency understands Riley, managing director of Professional Game Match Officials Limited, subsequently called both Lampard and chairman Bill Kenwright to apologise for the mistakes made around the incident.

After the match Lampard said: “The decision is incredible and that loses us the opportunity to get what we deserved.

Rodri, left, appeared to handle the ball in the box late on (Peter Byrne/PA)

“That’s a VAR call. That’s Chris Kavanagh. It wouldn’t have needed more than five seconds to know it was a penalty.

“He (Kavanagh) should have either told the referee to give it or told him to go look at it.

“We’ve lost a point because of a professional who cannot do his job right.”

EvertonPlace: UK
