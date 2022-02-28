Derry denied by Ed McGinty heroics 

Derry City 0

Sligo Rovers 0

Ruaidhri Higgins will feel bitterly disappointed having failed to build on his side's recent win over Shamrock Rovers, but the Derry boss would agree that Sligo proved a competent opponent at a packed Brandywell Stadium.

Indeed, the visitors will point to the agility and ability of their talented custodian, Ed McGinty who made the headlines during the early minutes with a top draw stop to keep a menacing Derry at bay.

However, the home lot would also admit that they failed to fire in the final third with the Sligo midfield, managed by Gregg Bolger, proving difficult to penetrate.

McGinty was forced into action after just eight minutes when he produced a superb save to deny Brandon Kavanagh, the keeper touching the winger's thunderous shotl over his crossbar at full stretch.

And Derry maintained the early initiative when Jamie McGonigle lobbed the ball onto the Sligo crossbar after Will Patching floated the ball into the danger area.

The home side continued to press and while they bossed the ball for lengthy periods, their failure in the final third will have been a concern for the Derry dugout.

In the 28th minute Sligo supporters will have breathed a sigh of relief when McGinty stretched out a wandering hand to catch the leg of the advancing McGonigle and as the large attendance roared for a penalty, referee Damien McGraith was having none of it and waved play on.

One minute later the 'Candystripes' went close again to breaking the deadlock when Patrick McEleney dinked the ball into the danger area and while Eoin Toal met the ball on the full, his effort screamed narrowly wide. The Derry skipper should have done better from close range.

Sligo's industrious midfielder, Bolger let fly with a long range effort in the 35th minute, the shot failing to trouble Derry keeper, Brian Maher.

The visitors enjoyed their best spell of the opening period as the game approached half-time when David Cawley's shot cannoned off the Derry crossbar in first half stoppage time.

There's no doubt that Liam Buckley will have been the happier of the two managers at the break.

And Sligo opened the second half on the front foot and they went close again when Robbie McCourt's cross found Aidan Keena and his first-time strike flew narrowly over the Derry crossbar.

Cawley had a low shot saved at point blank range in the 58th minute as the home side failed to deal with a corner.

Ruaidhri Higgins introduced Mattie Smith with his debut one minute later with e Ronan Boyce also entering the fray at the expence of Patrick McEleney.

Sligo lost the services of the influential Bolger due to leg injury but Liam Buckley's side handled the situation well, happy to contain Derry and hold out for a share of the spoils.

A long range cross-cum-shot from Kavanagh had McGinty stretching but the keeper did well to guide the ball over the safety of his crossbar.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Dummingan, Toal, McJannet, Coll (Laffery, 77); Kavanagh, Patching, Thompson (Boyce, 59), Akintunde; McEleney Smith, (59); McGonigle.

SLIGO ROVERS: McGinty; Banks, Buckley, McCourt (Kirk, 66), Pijnaker; Bolger (Morahan, 74), McDonnell (Keogh, 87), Cawley, O'Sullivan; Fitzgerald, Keena (Mata, 87).

Referee: D. McGraith (Mayo).