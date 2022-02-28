Teen star Steven Bradley inspires Dundalk past Finn Harps

SSE Airtricity League Premier Division

Dundalk 3 Finn Harps 0

Steven Bradley was the star of the show as the Stephen O’Donnell era at Dundalk got up and running with his first victory over Finn Harps at Oriel Park last night.

Ollie Horgan’s men dominated the first half exchanges but the on-loan Hibernian winger turned the game on its head with a superb goal a minute before the break before teeing up Sam Bone for a second within a minute of the restart.

The 19-year-old then made it four goals in three outings to add to his earlier strikes this season against Derry City and Bohemians with another cracking effort on 67 minutes to ensure O’Donnell his first win in the Oriel Park hot seat.

The Ballybofey men dominated the first-half chances and looked like they would take the lead on 13 minutes when Ethan Boyle capitalised on some loose passing in the home defence to set Filip Mihlajevic clear. The Croat then rounded goalkeeper Nathan Shepperd but was denied his first goal in Irish football by a stunning sliding clearance off the line by Lewis Macari.

Mihaljevic went close again on 31 minutes when he seized on a loose pass by Robbie Benson to get a shot away that beat the Welsh U21 keeper but spun up and over off the crossbar.

Bradley then delivered a real sucker punch a minute before the break with a goal from his side’s first shot on target. Despite briefly losing possession from Shepperd’s pass, he nicked it back off Mark Timlin before cutting in from the right and drilling left-footed to the left-hand corner of the net for his third goal in as many matches.

Dundalk then doubled their advantage within 44 seconds of the restart with Bradley turning provider on this occasion as he picked out Bone, who squeezed a left-footed shot past McGinley at his near post.

Bradley then ensured the win on 67 minutes with a left-foot shot high to the net from the edge of the area that gave McGinley no chance after Patrick Hoban’s cross had broke to him off José Carrillo.

Dundalk: Shepperd; Bone, Gartland, Boyle, Macari (Kelly 25); Williams, Benson, Doyle (Sloggett HT); Adams (Ward 62), McMillan (Patrick Hoban HT), Bradley (Martin 78).

Finn Harps: McGinley; Tourish, Webster, Carrillo; Boyle, Connolly (Hery 71), N’Zeyi, Timlin (Devers 60); Rainey (Rudden 84), McNamee (McWoods 60); Mihaljevic (Mahdy 60).

Referee: John McLoughlin (Roscommon).