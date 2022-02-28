Russia face suspension from all competitions

Russia have been suspended from all Uefa and Fifa competitions, including the World Cup play-offs, the governing bodies have announced.

Continental bosses Uefa and global governors Fifa have made the joint decision on a temporary expulsion for Russia from all club and national fixtures.

Both Uefa and Fifa have removed Russia from all fixtures until “football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people”.

A joint Uefa and Fifa statement confirmed the move that will further isolate Russia’s sporting situation amid the invasion of Ukraine.

“Following the initial decisions adopted by the Fifa Council and the Uefa Executive Committee, which envisaged the adoption of additional measures, Fifa and Uefa have today decided together that all Russian teams, whether national representative teams or club teams, shall be suspended from participation in both Fifa and Uefa competitions until further notice,” read the statement.

“These decisions were adopted today by the Bureau of the Fifa Council and the Executive Committee of Uefa , respectively the highest decision-making bodies of both institutions on such urgent matters.

“Football is fully united here and in full solidarity with all the people affected in Ukraine. Both presidents hope that the situation in Ukraine will improve significantly and rapidly so that football can again be a vector for unity and peace amongst people.”

Spartak Moscow’s removal from the Europa League will hand RB Leipzig direct progression into the European second-tier competition’s quarter-finals. European football bosses Uefa also confirmed the cessation of its sponsorship deals with Russian energy company Gazprom, worth around €40m a season.

“Uefa has today decided to end its partnership with Gazprom across all competitions,” read a Uefa statement.

“The decision is effective immediately and covers all existing agreements including the Uefa Champions League, Uefa national team competitions and Uefa Euro 2024.”

The suspension should put a stop to Russia’s World Cup play-off semi-final next month.

Fifa had faced criticism over its initial decision on Sunday night to allow Russia to continue to compete in the men’s World Cup play-offs, but on neutral territory and under the Football Union of Russia banner.

Manchester City’s Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko posted on Instagram calling for the exclusion of Russia from all international sports governing bodies and the country’s athletes from participating in international competitions.

Football’s world players’ union, FIFPRO, also called for the expulsion of the RFU.

“Russia’s aggression and the united response of democracies around the world have shown that the defence of human dignity and the rule of law are being tested,” a FIFPRO statement read.

“Football, and sport, has its own responsibility to respond in turn. Its past policies of political neutrality have failed the test of time, and today must mark a turning point for how sport engages with society, how it stands for democracy and human rights.

“A new approach, consistently applied, that rests on sport’s proclaimed values is urgently needed.”

Earlier on Tuesday, the Football Association of Ireland had confirmed that “no Irish team will play against Russia at any level until further notice”.

Ireland are also scheduled to host Ukraine in the Nations League at the Aviva Stadium on June 4 with the second game now due to be played at a neutral venue on June 14 under Uefa instructions.

An FAI statement said: “FAI president Gerry McAnaney and CEO Jonathan Hill contacted their counterparts in the Ukraine with messages of support and solidarity and to inform them that the FAI will be as flexible and accommodating as possible with regards to the staging of the two Uefa Nations League fixtures against Ukraine due to be played in June.”

The Scottish FA also confirmed they will not play Russian sides. Scotland are due to face Ukraine in a World Cup play-off semi-final on March 24 with the nations’ women’s teams set to meet on April 8.