Jack Byrne supreme as Shamrock Rovers get back to winning ways

Shamrock Rovers 3

Drogheda United 1

Jack Byrne was back to his devastating best with a goal and assist as Shamrock Rovers ran out 3-1 winners at home to Drogheda United.

The Ireland international laid on the opener for Sean Gannon with a beautiful through ball before making it 2-0 at the break with a spectacular long-range strike.

Evan Weir gave Drogheda some hope midway through the second half as he volleyed home a loose ball but Graham Burke tied up the game with a calm finish late on.

That the Hoops were under pressure going into the final ten minutes is testament to the resilience of Kevin Doherty’s Drogs side who caused problems throughout.

They had marginally the better of the opening quarter before Byrne showed his class with an inch-perfect pass Gannon, who cantered in behind Weir to finish in the corner.

Rovers, who lost to Derry City in the Brandywell on Friday night to a stunning injury-time strike from Jamie McGonigle, took their time to get going.

Once Gannon had settled the nerves they took over and doubled their lead three minutes before the break.

Byrne picked the ball up 30 yards out and, taking one touch to bring the ball out of his feet, smashed the ball high into the net past a helpless Colin McCabe.

Rovers upped the tempo after the break and, such was their comfort, they were give Byrne a rest and bring on Burke for the final half-hour.

Drogheda had other plans, however, and when Alan Mannus could only palm Georgie Poynton’s cross into his box, Weir took full advantage with a fine close-range finish.

The away side continued to probe in the closing stages and, having brought in ex-Rovers striker Dean Williams and Chris Lyons, they pushed for an equaliser.

That proved their undoing as they were caught up the pitch and captain Ronan Finn found fellow sub Burke with a free run on goal and he stroked the ball calmly past McCabe.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Alan Mannus; Sean Hoare, Roberto Lopes, Lee Grace; Sean Gannon (Ronan Finn 76), Dylan Watts (Richie Towell 76), Gary O’Neill, Andy Lyons; Jack Byrne (Graham Burke 57), Danny Mandroiu (Aidomo Emakhu 76), Aaron Greene (Rory Gaffney 76).

DROGHEDA UNITED: Colin McCabe; Andrew Quinn, Sean Roughan (Chris Lyons 79), Dane Massey; Georgie Poynton, Gary Deegan, James Clarke, Evan Weir; Dylan Grimes (Dean Williams 59), Darragh Markey, Adam Foley (Mark Hughes 59).

Referee: Adriano Reale (Kildare).