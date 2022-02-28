FAI rule out all games against Russia

The FAI has confirmed that 'no Irish team will play against Russia at any level until further notice'.

The announcement follows similar stances by their Scottish, English and Welsh counterparts over the past 48 hours.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has prompted a number of European associations to say they would refuse to play against them, including the Polish, Swedish and Czech federations, who are part of a four-team World Cup play-off draw with Russia.

FAI President Gerry McAnaney and CEO Jonathan Hill have contacted their counterparts in the Ukraine with messages of support and solidarity and to inform them that the FAI will be as flexible and accommodating as possible with regards to the staging of the two UEFA Nations League fixtures against Ukraine due to be played in June.

The CEO has also confirmed that the Association will not play against any Russian team at any level whilst the current situation prevails.

Jonathan Hill said: “In light of the current situation, I can confirm that we will not consider any international fixture against any Russian side, no matter what the level, until further notice.”

In a further show of solidarity, the Aviva Stadium will be lit up in the colours of the Ukrainian flag at 7pm tonight when landscapes all across the world will also turn blue and yellow.

President Gerry McAnaney added: “We have confirmed to our colleagues at the Ukraine Association of Football that the FAI stands firmly alongside them in light of this terrible situation. We will join with the IRFU and Aviva Insurance to turn the Aviva Stadium yellow and blue this evening and I am sure that fans at our League of Ireland games tonight will also show their support for the people of the Ukraine.”

Ireland are scheduled to host Ukraine in the UEFA Nations League at the Aviva Stadium on June 4th with the second game now due to be played at a neutral venue on June 14thunder UEFA instructions.

Meanwhile the Scottish FA president Rod Petrie has written to his Ukrainian counterpart "to send a message of support, friendship and unity".

The SFA is in talks with Uefa and Fifa over matches with Ukraine following Russia's invasion of the country.

Scotland's men are scheduled to face Ukraine in a World Cup play-off semi-final on 24 March with the nations' women's teams set to meet on 8 April.

"Football is inconsequential amid conflict," said Petrie. But we have conveyed the strong sense of solidarity communicated to us by Scotland fans and citizens in recent days. [The SFA] have offered to support our Ukrainian colleagues' preparations as best we can in these unimaginably difficult circumstances."