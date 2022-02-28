Johnny Nicholson: Kelleher's coolness and Eriksen's return the bright lights in this weekend’s darkness

Football fans and clubs unite with Ukraine

This weekend we were all Ukrainian. We have seen the world of football come together to condemn Russia for making war. Players and teams pleaded for the war to stop. Yellow and blue were seen everywhere in support of the beleaguered nation. What a pity then that Fifa and Uefa have, over the years, drunk so deep from the Russian kool-aid. The World Cup was given to Russia through foul means. It only served to embolden Putin and look where that has led us. Gianni Infantino, Fifa president, even now, cannot bring himself to ban Russia and is twisting and turning to try and excuse them. Football needs better, democratic, and transparent modern administrative organisations. They have shown they cannot be trusted and should be disbanded.

The League Cup Final

Liverpool singing ‘you’ll never walk alone’ in support of Ukraine was an emotional start to the afternoon. Chelsea’s fans, no less sympathetic to Ukraine, I’m sure, found themselves in an awkward position. They are the most successful club in English football in the last 20 years because of their owner’s money, an owner who will not speak out against Putin’s evil war. But that aside, it was an excellent, frenetic game with the goalkeepers keeping the scores level at 0-0. That made it 11 games since the Reds have let in a first-half goal.

Thiago Silva put in a remarkable defensive masterclass for the whole 120 minutes for Chelsea at 37 years of age. There were goals, lots of goals, but all were ruled out. At times it felt as though VAR was determined no one would score. Extra time came and went and the score remained tied. It was a tremendous battle between two well-matched sides. So well-matched it felt like the shoot-out would go on forever until 23-year-old Cork goalkeeper Caoimhín Kelleher scored Liverpool’s 11th to notch a full house and effectively win it for the Reds as Chelsea’s Kepa Arrizabalaga missed.

Exhausting and emotional.

Pro- or anti-Ralf, it doesn’t make much difference

If you’re pro-Ralf Rangnick you can point to the fact the club has only been beaten once during his tenure, are fourth in the league, and have a winnable second leg at home in the Champions League in order to make the quarter-final.

If you’re anti-Ralf, games like Saturday’s goalless draw against Watford are proof that the players either can’t or don’t want to play Ralf-ball and they are only two points ahead of Arsenal with the North London club holding three games in hand over them, while if Spurs win both their games in hand, they will also leapfrog United. It seems inevitable that United will finish outside of the top four.

That means they have to win the Champions League to be in it next year, which they absolutely will not do. Therefore, it is hard to see that the club are significantly further forward than they were when they defenestrated Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. What an expensive mess.

Bielsa reaches the end game

Inside 27 minutes Leeds were 3-0 down to Spurs. It ended 4-0 and Leeds have now let in 23 goals in the last seven games. Diego Llorente in defence was, once again, all over the place. They don’t close the ball down and are not just badly organised, it looks as though they have no idea what they’re even supposed to be doing.

Without Liam Cooper in the back line, there is no one organising their play. Without Kalvin Phillips there is no screening for the defence. Without Patrick Bamford, there is not enough goal threat. Marcelo Bielsa has earned a lot of credit, and the seemingly limitless key injuries offer an excuse for this terrible form, but even so, this could not continue. It is too prolonged, too extreme.

With Jesse Marsch, former RB Leipzig coach available and in the wings, we had reached the end game. It is tragic for Bielsa whose team played some thrilling football under his tenure, but he clearly cannot stop the team losing and losing heavily. Should the club bring in Sam Allardyce, as is also rumoured, the fanbase will be disgusted.

Who are you?

The Premier League’s Jekyll and Hyde team, it is always hard to know how Spurs are going to play, regardless of their opponents. Their two wins and three defeats in their last five Premier League games is somewhat bipolar form which leaves them in a disappointing seventh. Harry Kane and Son notched up a new Premier League record of 37 goals where they have combined to score. But it is hard to assess a team’s form when they play Leeds because the Yorkshire club is wide open and easy to play, in contrast to the current iteration of Burnley, who Tottenham struggled against midweek. Kane does seem to have recovered his form on a more regular basis. He is pivotal to how well they play.

Yet another VAR howler

Everton should have been awarded a penalty in their game against Manchester City. That Rodri’s handball was cleared by VAR without even sending the ref to the monitor was just the latest in the weekly officiating humiliations that VAR routinely inflicts on the league. He clearly controlled the ball with his arm. When such crucial decisions are scrutinised and still called wrong, fans have the right to ask what the point of it is. It’s one thing to get a crucial call wrong in the moment, most can grudgingly accept that; it is quite another to sit and watch it in the dark of the Stockley Park grief hole and still get it wrong. It is almost as if VAR’s main task is to provide TV with more talking points. That couldn’t be true, could it?

You can get booked for being against war

A 2-0 away win at Brighton was just what Steven Gerrard must have dreamed of the night before the game. They have been on a poor streak of form, winning just two out of the last 10 games, but against the Seagulls, while they only had 36% possession, they did far more with that 36%, notching up four shots on target and scoring two. The win puts them up to 12th on 30 points with relegation fears behind them.

Philippe Coutinho had a good second half. As he settles into his role at the club, they will be hoping for consistent high-quality performances from him. When on form he would make the best of sides tick at a higher, more productive pace.

That Matty Cash was booked for scrawling a message of support to Tomasz Kedziora on his undershirt after scoring was tin-eared and jobsworthy in the extreme by the referee, who should have taken a stand and allowed it.

Aston Villa's Matty Cash celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game, and reveals a t-shirt supporting Poland team-mate Tomasz Kedziora

Who will fall through?

The race to the bottom is hotting up with Brentford wearing Paul Merson’s infamous moccasins on the glacier of relegation, along with Leeds. But Burnley and Newcastle are on the up and Watford, with a goalless draw at Old Trafford, look a bit defensively stronger. Each week brings a shift in the odds. It’s hard to call but it is entirely possible that Norwich, Watford, and Burnley, for so long propping up the league, end up surviving and Leeds, Everton, and Brentford escape the crushing unfairness of the Premier League to enjoy proper football in the second tier.

Shocking corner stats

Apparently, 45% of all corners in the Premier League are hit to the near post, but 42% of them hit the first man. This is a disgraceful situation. No professional footballer with time on their hands to practise taking corners should hit the first man, it is one of the most frustrating things to happen in any game.

Very bad people ownPremier League clubs

Roman Abramovich has not condemned Russia’s war. His statement on Saturday tried to muddy the waters as he faces his club being taken off him by the British government. Newcastle United are owned by the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia has not reacted to the Ukrainian invasion. UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar have only denounced the violence, stopping short of criticising Moscow. Manchester City are hand-in-hand with Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates. And it doesn’t end there. This is what the Premier League has allowed happen to top-flight clubs. We should not tolerate it. It is indicative of a moral vacuum at the heart of English football.

Welcome back, Christian

While his presence made little difference to Brentford’s result, how lovely it was to see Christian Eriksen return to playing football over eight months after his shocking collapse playing for Denmark. A little light in this weekend’s darkness.