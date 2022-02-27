Buckley says Derry's sights are on title this season

The two big winners from Friday’s games – Derry City and Sligo Rovers – square up on Monday night with Liam Buckley asserting that title expectations on the Candystripes are justified.

Derry beat Shamrock Rovers 2-1 while the Hoops’ nearest challengers from last season, St Patrick’s Athletic, were slain 1-0 at home by Sligo.

This north-west derby will provide an early indication of how far one, or both, can feature in the chase for the league but Derry’s pre-season splurge, backed by billionaire Chairman Philip O’Doherty, is telling in Buckley’s view.

“Derry’s recruitment is well-known in bringing in the Dundalk players and from elsewhere,” said the Sligo boss, whose side edged City for third spot last season.

“There’s an expectation there really to try to win the league this season and it was a very good result for them against Rovers.”

A second trip to one of last year’s top four in the space of three days will test Sligo’s depth.

“I’m sure Derry will have another packed house but we’ll go there with the onus on ourselves,” stressed Buckley, who has a fully fit squad.

“Friday was just three points; a start and something to build on.”

Last year’s successful title for Rovers was built on late goals but they got done themselves by one in Derry. There can be no further slip-ups at home tonight against Drogheda United, who lost Friday’s opener 2-0 at home to Shelbourne.

“We watched Drogheda’s game against Shels and they could have got a draw,” observed Stephen Bradley about the opposition. “It’s good to have another game come around so quickly and last year we used the squad well in these situations.”

Elsewhere in Monday’s full series of top-flight matches, Bohemians welcome St. Patrick's Athletic to Dalymount while Dundalk, after two draws, will be aiming for victory at home to Finn Harps. UCD host Shelbourne to the Belfield Bowl.

Fixtures: Bohemians v St. Patrick's Athletic, Dalymount Park (7.45pm); Derry City v Sligo Rovers, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (7.45pm); Dundalk v Finn Harps, Oriel Park (7.45pm), UCD AFC v Shelbourne, Belfield Bowl (7.45pm), Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United, Tallaght Stadium (8pm).