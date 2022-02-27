Buckley says Derry's sights are on title this season

Monday night's north-west derby will provide an early indication of how far one, or both sides, can feature in the chase for the league
Buckley says Derry's sights are on title this season

25 February 2022; Daniel Lafferty of Derry City has a header on goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers at The Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium in Derry. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 20:23
John Fallon

The two big winners from Friday’s games – Derry City and Sligo Rovers – square up on Monday night with Liam Buckley asserting that title expectations on the Candystripes are justified.

Derry beat Shamrock Rovers 2-1 while the Hoops’ nearest challengers from last season, St Patrick’s Athletic, were slain 1-0 at home by Sligo.

This north-west derby will provide an early indication of how far one, or both, can feature in the chase for the league but Derry’s pre-season splurge, backed by billionaire Chairman Philip O’Doherty, is telling in Buckley’s view.

“Derry’s recruitment is well-known in bringing in the Dundalk players and from elsewhere,” said the Sligo boss, whose side edged City for third spot last season.

“There’s an expectation there really to try to win the league this season and it was a very good result for them against Rovers.” 

A second trip to one of last year’s top four in the space of three days will test Sligo’s depth.

“I’m sure Derry will have another packed house but we’ll go there with the onus on ourselves,” stressed Buckley, who has a fully fit squad.

“Friday was just three points; a start and something to build on.” 

Last year’s successful title for Rovers was built on late goals but they got done themselves by one in Derry. There can be no further slip-ups at home tonight against Drogheda United, who lost Friday’s opener 2-0 at home to Shelbourne.

“We watched Drogheda’s game against Shels and they could have got a draw,” observed Stephen Bradley about the opposition. “It’s good to have another game come around so quickly and last year we used the squad well in these situations.” 

Elsewhere in Monday’s full series of top-flight matches, Bohemians welcome St. Patrick's Athletic to Dalymount while Dundalk, after two draws, will be aiming for victory at home to Finn Harps. UCD host Shelbourne to the Belfield Bowl.

Fixtures: Bohemians v St. Patrick's Athletic, Dalymount Park (7.45pm); Derry City v Sligo Rovers, Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium (7.45pm); Dundalk v Finn Harps, Oriel Park (7.45pm), UCD AFC v Shelbourne, Belfield Bowl (7.45pm), Shamrock Rovers v Drogheda United, Tallaght Stadium (8pm).

More in this section

FBL-ENG-LCUP-CHELSEA-LIVERPOOL 'It's a mad one' - Caoimhin Kelleher scores winning penalty as Kepa switch backfires on Blues
Chelsea v Liverpool - Carabao Cup - Final - Wembley Stadium Moral dilemmas briefly sidelined by goalless, then saveless, Carabao classic
West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League - London Stadium Tomas Soucek on target as West Ham boost Champions League push with Wolves win
<p>FIFA has ruled Russia must play ‘home’ matches in a neutral country (PA Archive)</p>

Russia ordered by FIFA to play in neutral countries with no fans, flag or anthem

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up