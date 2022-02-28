Terrace Talk Liverpool: Must I learn how to pronounce Kelleher’s first name now?

Does this mean I’ve got to learn how to pronounce Kelleher’s first name now?

One down, three to go; an all-purpose opening line for whatever the Wembley result was going to be, but one that has a happier connotation.

To say it was touch and go is an understatement. A close match, close as it can be, with VAR establishing beyond all doubt that it is the ultimate imposter.

Few 0-0s are worth a rewatch but this definitely was. Diaz was fantastic and all our enterprise vanished when he did.

We can giggle all we like at Kepa, mostly for his gamesmanship before every penalty. What good did it do? Referees never do anything. I just wonder whether a card or two might change things, but Caoimhín was beyond reproach and got the ultimate reward. If Mendy isn’t furious, he should be.

After Man U scored four against Leeds and Everton three, it would have been vexing if Liverpool hadn’t got more, delightful as it all was. One of Matip’s little adventures finally paid off, consolidating his cult status. The penalties were iffy, but you see what City get and bury all pangs of conscience.

Klopp’s getting into rotation in a big way and a player taking whatever limited opportunities are presented becomes crucial. Jones played well against Leeds, further emphasising the previous failure of Oxlade-Chamberlain.

It’s all luck. Leeds offered little or no resistance, while Norwich were a handful. Them’s the breaks, as da kidz say.

There was plenty of unnerving cocky talk, how City were “rattled” now, which should best be left to the loudmouth morons on social media. You can’t gag people, obviously, but pride comes before a fall should be every club’s motto, in Latin if you really must.

Expectations of Everton granting us a favour turned out as misguided as ever, but this time with reason for several expletives to be uttered. Anyone giving us grief about VAR should surely shut up from sheer embarrassment, but they won’t of course.

I do find crying about officials a little tiresome now, but you do see certain things and begin to wonder. It’s only natural. While we’re still hanging on City’s coattails, I’m afraid the constant screech about every little thing isn’t going to stop.

War in Ukraine has overshadowed everything, certainly for our Wembley opponents. I’ve never been that flummoxed about them. Liverpool and the elite clubs consolidated their power, financial and otherwise, with the Premier and Champions Leagues.

They clambered higher, and pulled the ladder up with them, making the route chosen by Chelsea and City the only one available.

I’ve every sympathy with those genuinely concerned about human rights abuses, but for those simply piggybacking for tribal purposes, I have nothing but contempt.

War changes everything, of course. No grey area there. With the whole world ‘seemingly’ against the idea of more Abramovich success, it gave Chelsea an edge in that shoulder-chip way some unkind souls would label our turf. I get very suspicious when people want us to win.

There’d also been talk, from Trent and others, about how a trophy was “expected” nowadays. Since the league is a marathon, and cup runs can be stymied by one poor performance, I’ve always preferred to say we should be competitive and leave it at that. Cautionary talk, naturally, falls on deaf ears.

Anyway, we’ve done it and there’s hopefully a bit more to come. It started uneasily, got better, worries about Thiago subsided and chances came at both ends.

Mendy’s double save gave us the jitters, and the disallowing of Matip’s goal made my blood run cold.

I hope we can build on what this has begun. Sometimes it doesn’t work out that way, and I said weeks ago that a trophy and second place would be great.

Thanks to Klopp and these fabulous players, we now get to dream about a bit more, maybe even a lot more.