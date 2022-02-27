Moral dilemmas briefly sidelined by goalless, then saveless, Carabao classic

It is almost impossible to turn to the vocabulary of superlatives when Europe is on the brink of war and many are thinking of the suffering in Ukraine, but the drama which unfolded as Chelsea and Liverpool tried to let football do the talking in the Carabao Cup Final delivered one of the greatest goalless finals of all time.

There can’t have been many with as much to discuss as this game, which somehow reached 120 minutes without a legitimate strike – even if four were disallowed - and which was only decided on penalties.

That list doesn’t even include Thomas Tuchel’s crazy decision to substitute his goalkeeper in the last minute of extra time to allow Kepa Arrizabalaga to face Liverpool’s spot-kicks, when Edouard Mendy had probably been man of the match.

The fact that it was Kepa who eventually ballooned a penalty over the bar, having failed to save one, that saw Chelsea lose and Liverpool lift the trophy, put the icing on the headline cake.

Not to mention the fact that Irish hero Caoimhin Kelleher ruthlessly scored his spot-kick to help Liverpool on their way.

The off-the-field background to the tie, of course, will shape its place in the history books and no doubt overshadow its football significance, but nevertheless the tactical detail and competitiveness of the contest made it an enthralling one with a dramatic ending.

It showed that even in these terrible times there is still a football story to be told, shared on this occasion by two sides who have been modern rivals for the last 19 years and who for 140 fascinating minutes, helped us escape again into a world where nothing matters more than a ball hitting the back of the net. Even if on so many occasions VAR denied us a celebration when it did so.

Joel Matip, Kai Havertz (twice) and Romelu Lukaku, were the unlucky ones to see goals disallowed but there was also a miraculous double save by Edouard Mendy from Sadio Mane, two astonishing misses from the normally reliable Mason Mount and two fluid attacks which continued to ask questions as the atmosphere fizzed around them.

Edouard, in fact, was outstanding, surely now a candidate for the best goalkeeper in the world as he denied Liverpool time and time again. If Didier Drogba had played between the sticks rather than up front, this is how he would have been – agile, powerful, brave and with an incredible extra gear saved only for when a trophy is on the line.

This is the legacy Abramovich has built at Stamford Bridge after 21 trophies since 2003, a never-say-die winning mentality that has been the golden thread that began with Mourinho and continued through so many managers since. But it wasn’t enough as Liverpool took their first domestic cup under Jurgen Klopp in the end.

The further problem for Chelsea, of course, is how to handle the off-field picture as they come to terms with what is happening in Ukraine and how the world sees their connection with it.

Whatever happened on the night, Chelsea’s board and fans knew the question marks hanging over the future of their club would not be answered - and the moral dilemma over the tricky path they have to tread would not get any easier, either.

For all the importance of a football final and what it means, it would be tone-deaf not to address that issue, even in defeat.

Chelsea attempted to do that by putting out a 24-word statement ahead of the game which described the situation in Kyiv as ‘horrific and devastating’ and stressed that the club’s thoughts were with the people of Ukraine.

Their players also joined in a pre-match show of support for the country, whilst manager Thomas Tuchel insisted the Blues’ statement “praying for peace” in Ukraine “absolutely” reflects the view of the club’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich.’ It wasn’t enough to save them being ravaged by critics, not least because the statement failed to mention Russia, Putin or even invasion and was so painfully neutral. But that’s the tightrope the club is walking right now and it stretches long into the distance.

Abramovich’s announcement that he is handing over the day-to-day running of the club to the Chelsea Foundation, clearly in a bid to keep it safe if his assets are seized in future, leaves them in no-man’s land and with very little moral high ground in sight. So this defeat is going to hurt just that little bit more.

What will happen to the dynasty the Russian billionaire has built if he eventually has to sell? Where does his reported connection with Putin – even if denied - leave Chelsea’s reputation and the commercial attraction of their business? Who will fund their ambitions if ultimately Abramovich cannot? And how can they keep the club’s reputation above it all?

All those questions will take a long time to answer - and given that the Chelsea owner has not given a single interview in his entire 19 years in west London, there’s not much hope that they will come from the top.

In football terms they played a part in what was an astonishing game, which left Liverpool celebrating long into the night.

Chelsea must now face difficult questions off the pitch. But let's at least hope that football can continue to deliver an escape from reality every now and then on it, no matter how bad things get in the real world.