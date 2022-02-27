'It's a mad one' - Caoimhin Kelleher scores winning penalty as Kepa switch backfires on Blues

Carabao Cup Final: Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0 (Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties)

Caoimhin Kelleher scored the winning penalty at Wembley after an epic penalty shootout in which neither keeper managed a save.

The first 21 penalties were all expertly converted including by the Cork youngster, who made it 11-10 when he slotted past opposite number Kepa, who had been brought on for the shootout.

Alas for the Chelsea man, he skied his effort and Liverpool lifted the cup.

"It’s a mad one," Kelleher told Sky Sports, afterwards. "I thought I'd save one, I got close to a few. I forgot I scored the winning one.

"The penalties from the lads were class, I’m just happy to score."

Asked if he had channeled the striking skills he developed in his youth at Ringmahon Rangers, Kelleher said: "I think it was more hit and hope.

"All the penalties, to be fair, were very high quality, thankfully we were able to win.

"Over the whole game a draw was s fair result."

Asked what Jurgen Klopp had said to him before the medal presentation, Kelleher added:

"He just said 'well done for scoring the winning penalty. "And he said there’s a wall at Liverpool with all the goalies who have won cups, and he said now's your chance to go on that."

Earlier, Joel Matip thought he had headed Liverpool into the lead just past the hour, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR.

The Reds defender nodded home after a well-worked free-kick that saw Sadio Mane head back across goal, allowing Matip the easy finish with Mendy taken out of the equation.

But Virgil Van Dijk was ruled offside after the VAR review, with Stuart Attwell asked to look at the pitchside monitor before scotching the goal.

Havertz was also denied by the offside flag as the game finished goalless and went to extra time.