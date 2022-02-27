'It's a mad one' - Caoimhin Kelleher scores winning penalty as Kepa switch backfires on Blues

Caoimhin Kelleher scored the winning penalty at Wembley after an epic penalty shootout in which neither keeper managed a save.
'It's a mad one' - Caoimhin Kelleher scores winning penalty as Kepa switch backfires on Blues

Liverpool's Irish goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher (R) watches as Chelsea's Spanish goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga's (L) penalty goes above the bar in a penalty shoot-out during the English League Cup final football match between Chelsea and Liverpool at Wembley Stadium, north-west London on February 27, 2022. - Liverpool won the match 11-10 on penalties after extra time.  . (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Sun, 27 Feb, 2022 - 19:09

Carabao Cup Final: Liverpool 0 Chelsea 0 (Liverpool win 11-10 on penalties)

Caoimhin Kelleher scored the winning penalty at Wembley after an epic penalty shootout in which neither keeper managed a save.

The first 21 penalties were all expertly converted including by the Cork youngster, who made it 11-10 when he slotted past opposite number Kepa, who had been brought on for the shootout.

Alas for the Chelsea man, he skied his effort and Liverpool lifted the cup.

"It’s a mad one,"  Kelleher told Sky Sports, afterwards. "I thought I'd save one, I got close to a few. I forgot I scored the winning one.

"The penalties from the lads were class, I’m just happy to score."

Asked if he had channeled the striking skills he developed in his youth at Ringmahon Rangers, Kelleher said: "I think it was more hit and hope.

"All the penalties, to be fair, were very high quality, thankfully we were able to win.

"Over the whole game a draw was s fair result."

Asked what Jurgen Klopp had said to him before the medal presentation, Kelleher added:

"He just said 'well done for scoring the winning penalty. "And he said there’s a wall at Liverpool with all the goalies who have won cups, and he said now's your chance to go on that."

Earlier, Joel Matip thought he had headed Liverpool into the lead just past the hour, only for the goal to be ruled out by VAR.

The Reds defender nodded home after a well-worked free-kick that saw Sadio Mane head back across goal, allowing Matip the easy finish with Mendy taken out of the equation.

But Virgil Van Dijk was ruled offside after the VAR review, with Stuart Attwell asked to look at the pitchside monitor before scotching the goal.

Havertz was also denied by the offside flag as the game finished goalless and went to extra time.

More in this section

Everton v Leeds United - Premier League Like Leeds Utd, Marcelo Bielsa ultimately had no defence
Liverpool Women v Arsenal Women: Vitality Women's FA Cup Fifth Round Watch: Stunner from Katie McCabe in Arsenal's cup win over Liverpool 
Manchester United v Watford - Premier League - Old Trafford Bruno Fernandes says improvements are needed ahead of ‘massive’ Manchester derby
<p>Tomas Soucek (right) celebrates his goal (Nigel French/PA)</p>

Tomas Soucek on target as West Ham boost Champions League push with Wolves win

READ NOW
IE-logo-subscribe

Latest

Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up