Like Leeds Utd, Marcelo Bielsa ultimately had no defence

Premier League: Leeds Utd 0 Tottenham 4

BOY, it was good while it lasted, but perhaps it was for the best. There is a reason why Marcelo Bielsa doesn't tend to hang around long at any club and despite all the good times he brought to Elland Road, it had become painfully evident that something had to give.

Bielsa was sacked by Leeds on Sunday morning after a run of form in which his struggling side collected one point let in 21 goals from six Premier League games. His replacement is scheduled to be named on Monday with the American coach Jesse Marsch the firm favourite.

The Argentinian's coaching stints can be so short - they need to be measured in something akin to dog years. So his three-and-a-half in west Yorkshire was a lifetime for a man who quickly grew to love Leeds as much as Leeds loved him. It ended on a sour note, but once the dust settles the fond memories will far outweigh the bad ones.

Jesse Marsch, the former RB Leipzig boss who is in line to replace the 66-year-old, has big shoes to fill. Bielsa's successor will be faced with the immediate task to ensure Leeds' return to the top flight lasts beyond an increasingly disastrous second season in which they've shipped 60 goals in 26 games to sit just two points above the relegation zone following a ninth defeat in 12.

The Argentinian transformed the fortunes of Leeds after his appointment in June 2018, leading the club back into the Premier League following a 16-year top flight exile and securing a creditable ninth place last May.

This season, though, the team’s attacking intensity was not sustained and a vulnerable defence became even creakier.

Despite the bulk of the Leeds support remaining loyal to the much-loved Bielsa manager, the threat of relegation got to the point where the chairman, Andrea Radrizzani, felt he had to act.

“This has been the toughest decision I have had to make during my tenure at Leeds United, taking into account all the success Marcelo has had at the club,” said Radrizzani. “With Marcelo as our head coach, we had three incredible campaigns and the good times returned to Elland Road. He changed the culture of the club and brought a winning mentality to us all.

“However, I have to act in the best interest of the club and I believe a change is required now in order to secure our Premier League status. Recent results and performances have not met our expectations.

“We find ourselves in a precarious league position and I feel now is the right time to bring in a new head coach, in order to have an impact in the decisive stage of the season.”

Rather like Bielsa's apologists, for too long now Leeds have had no defence as despite the South American setting his side up to be 'more defensive' Tottenham ran riot on Saturday to ensure it is 10 conceded in the last two games. Or 20 in five for those with slightly longer memories.

It wasn't Bielsa but his opposite number Antonio Conte who appeared the more likely to be seeking alternative employment this week following his navel-gazing comments after the defeat at Burnley.

The inviting prospect of a trip to Elland Road clearly convinced the Italian to refrain from falling on his sword and it proved to be a wise choice as Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane found the net in the opening 27 minutes before the England skipper teed-up Son Heung-Min for a late fourth. The 37th time the pair have combined to score is a new Premier League record.

Even Conte, now relatively chilled post his Turf Moor meltdown, seemed happy. "For the first time I've seen my mark on the team," he said. "My work is starting to work."

Leeds struck the frame of the goal through Robin Koch and Raphinha while Stuart Dallas inexplicably failed to find the net with the goal at his mercy as they drew a blank on Bielsa's swansong.

Give him his due, he never used Leeds' nightmarish injury list as an excuse, and he leaves fans with memories to last a lifetime. The Championship title in his second season followed by last year's ninth-place finish were back-to-back campaigns to cherish.

We shall miss Bielsa in many ways. His forensically-bonkers response to Spygate. His Jack Duckworth and Tyrone double-act with interpreter Andres Clavijo. Trying to fathom out what the hell he just said in many cases after a press conference, we might not miss as much.

'In Bielsa we trust' is no longer. Ultimately a refusal to adapt to the deficiencies everyone could see in his team proved to be his downfall. The definition of madness is doing the same thing and expecting different results. For good reason they nicknamed Marcelo Bielsa 'El Loco'.

LEEDS UTD (4-1-4-1): Meslier 4; Ayling 3, Llorente 2, Struijk 3 (Klich 46, 5), Firpo 3 (Shackleton 79, 4); Koch 3; Raphinha 4, Dallas 4, Forshaw 3, Harrison 4 (Rodrigo 46, 5); James 4.

TOTTENHAM (3-4-2-1): Lloris 7; Romero 7, Dier 7, Davies 6; Doherty 8, Winks 7, Hojbjerg 8, Sessegnon 7 (Emerson Royal 78, 6)); Kulusevski 7 (Bergwijn 78, 6), Son-Heung-Min 7 (Scarlett 87, 6); Kane 7.

Referee: Craig Pawson