Watch: Stunner from Katie McCabe in Arsenal's cup win over Liverpool 

Republic of Ireland captain Katie McCabe contributed a stunning first-half volley as WSL leaders Arsenal proved too strong for Championship Liverpool in a 4-0 Women's FA Cup fifth round victory.
McCabe's special strike made it 2-0 for Arsenal, after Australian Caitlin Foord opening the scoring.
McCabe unleashed an unstoppable volley from outside the box, before Foord added a special strike of her own to wrap the tie up before the break.
Kim Little added the fourth for Arsenal in the second half.
Niamh Fahey and Leanne Kiernan started the game for Liverpool, while Megan Campbell arrived as a second-half substitute.
The game was the first Women's FA Cup tie broadcast live on RTÉ, on the RTÉ News channel.