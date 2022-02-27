Lampard could be in hot water over VAR complaints

Frank Lampard’s post-match comments may yet earn him an FA charge, following this emotional and controversial Manchester City win; but for Pep Guardiola, the victory underlined a fact he already knew.

If his side is to hold off Liverpool’s recent charge up the Premier League table, they may well have to win every one of their remaining 11 league fixtures.

The maths may not quite track - with Liverpool due to visit the Etihad on April 9, a City victory in that fixture alone would be worth a six-point swing - but the point is well made.

City, as they found out in an intense visit to Goodison that started with emotional backing for two Ukrainian players, can expect this sort of competition for the remainder of the season.

“Absolutely. Every game will be similar like we lived today,” said the City manager. “For sure. It’s finished, the games with big margins of goals.

“Everyone is playing for Europa League, for the Champions League, to be champion, every game will be a battle like today so we have spoken about that.

“It’s not the first time we’ve been in this situation and we have learned from that in the past. That if you want to be champion in the Premier League, against this rival - Liverpool, they are not going to drop points - you have to do your job.

“In nearly all the games. We felt it in the past and we have to do it this year. So it’s not an exception.

“That’s why I give all incredible credit (to the players) after three Premier Leagues in the last four years we could be more naive or more arrogant in our behaviours and it’s completely the opposite.

“So still we have the humility to go here and everywhere to try and do our game, to respect the opponents a lot and try to win the games.

“This is the best prize and the best achievement, as a manager and a staff, to inoculate in the hearts and the minds of the players that it doesn’t matter what happens, you have to try to do it again and again and again. I don’t know how it’s going to finish but we are going to try.

“Eleven games left and we know exactly what we need to do; we need to win all of them or nearly all of them, to be champion.”

A Phil Foden goal, eight minutes from time, was needed to separate these two north-west rivals on Saturday and allow City to open a six-point gap on Liverpool who, of course, are inactive in the league this weekend.

Just six weeks ago, City’s lead stood at 14 points but defeat at Goodison would have seen Liverpool take on West Ham next Saturday knowing that victory would have taken them top of the table.

And, for much of this contest, it appeared that City would be doing well to emerge from this contest with a single point; a result that could also have been the outcome but for some late VAR controversy.

City midfielder Rodri appeared to handle in the area, an incident missed by referee Paul Tierney who was then informed by VAR Chris Kavanagh that there was insufficient evidence to award the penalty.

Multiple television replays, and Lampard, begged to differ.

“The decision is incredible, incredible that loses us the opportunity to get what we deserved,” said Lampard. “That's a VAR call. That's Chris Kavanagh, that’s completely on Chris. I spoke to the referee and they know it is a penalty.

“It’s incompetence at best, at worst who knows?”

Those comments will be viewed dimly by the FA who, under rule E3, look certain to hit Lampard with a disciplinary charge for questioning Kavanagh’s integrity.

But, on a more life-affirming note, the reaction of both sets of players and both sets of supporters to City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and Everton full-back Vitaliy Mykolenko was a life-affirming comment on world affairs.

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Pickford 8; Coleman 6, Holgate 6, Keane 6, Kenny 6; Allan 9, Doucoure 8; Iwobi 7 (El Ghazi 87), van de Beek 6 (Alli 71, 6), Gordon 7 (Gray 76, 6); Richarlison 7.

Subs not used: Patterson, Townsend, Begovic, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi.

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Stones 7, Dias 6, Laporte 6, Cancelo 6; De Bruyne 7, Rodri 6, Gundogan 6 (Mahrez 67, 6); Silva 9, Foden 7, Sterling 6 (Jesus 67, 6).

Subs not used: Walker, Ake, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Carson, Slicker.

Referee: P Tierney 5