Foden's priceless winner for Man City as Everton fume over Rodri handball

Premier League: Everton 0 Man City 1 (Foden 82)

PHIL Foden came up with the priceless 81st minute winner that restored Manchester City’s six-point lead at the top of the Premier League although Pep Guardiola’s side needed a large slice of luck to finally see off Everton.

Bernardo Silva’s left-wing cross took an unkind deflection off Mason Holgate which made team mate Michael Keane mis-cue an attempted clearance.

And Foden showed great speed of mind and feet to control the ball and finally break the deadlock from close range.

Nor did the good fortune end there for Guardiola. Four minutes later, Rodri appeared to handle in the City area but a lengthy VAR check saw no reason for referee Paul Tierney to change his mind and award Everton a penalty.

Before the game, with issues in Ukraine uppermost in thoughts, City’s Oleksandr Zinchenko and his international team mate Vitaliy Mykolenko embraced at half-way, to rapturous applause.

Later, as the teams came back out for kick-off, City players wore t-shirts bearing the Ukrainian flag while Everton’s emerged draped in Mykolenko’s national flag.

Along with a handful of Ukrainian flags in the Goodison crowd, it was a touching show of support but, once the action started, there was precious little solidarity between the two rivals.

Everton, much improved under Frank Lampard, tore into their visitors and never allowed them time to settle on the ball.

For a City side that, all of a sudden, has seen Liverpool close to within three points before kick-off, it was not the sort of battle they needed.

After an even half-hour, Allan played in overlapping Jonjoe Kenny, whose attempt flew into the side-netting, before Richarlison pounced on a rare error from Ruben Dias and forced Ederson into a save.

And the half ended with Anthony Gordon just clearing the target with a threatening free-kick from 25 yards.

City looked well short of their attacking best, Kevin De Bruyne forcing Jordan Pickford into his only save of the half; a routine stop from a long-range effort.

Guardiola’s team showed much more urgency after the restart with a brilliant Bernardo Silva pass picking out Foden whose first-time shot was well saved by Pickford before Joao Cancelo struck a follow-up attempt directly at the Everton keeper.

Former Evertonian John Stones tried a shot from 25 yards, from a Kenny clearance, which Pickford pushed over his goal.

The England keeper did even better after 67 minutes, diving to stop a De Bruyne shot from the edge of the area and then making an incredible reflex stop to keep out Bernardo’s effort from the rebound.

But City were pushing closer and Foden might have given them the lead moments later, heading De Bruyne’s cross over the goal from close range.

EVERTON (4-2-3-1): Pickford 8; Coleman 6, Holgate 6, Keane 6, Kenny 6; Allan 9, Doucoure 8; Iwobi 7 (El Ghazi 87), van de Beek 6 (Alli 71, 6), Gordon 7 (Gray 76, 6); Richarlison 7. Substitutes (not used) Patterson, Townsend, Begovic, Mykolenko, Branthwaite, Rondon, El Ghazi.

MAN CITY (4-3-3): Ederson 6; Stones 7, Dias 6, Laporte 6, Cancelo 6; De Bruyne 7, Rodri 6, Gundogan 6 (Mahrez 67, 6); Silva 9, Foden 7, Sterling 6 (Jesus 67, 6). Substitutes (not used) Walker, Ake, Grealish, Zinchenko, Fernandinho, Carson, Slicker.

Referee: P Tierney 5