Ronaldo and Bruno Fernandes the chief culprits as Manchester United slip up again

Manchester United 0 Watford 0

Manchester United's biggest problem this season - a failure to convert their chances - was all too evident again as they were held to a frustrating goalless draw by lowly Watford.

United dominated the game but squandered numerous opportunities and the resulting stalemate was a big setback to their hopes of finishing in the Premier League's top four - and hardly the ideal way to warm-up for next Sunday's Manchester derby.

But it was a vital point for Watford in their fight against the drop and continued Roy Hodgson's fine recent record at Old Trafford - the 74-year-old former England boss had won on his last two visits with former club Crystal Palace.

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo reacts after his goal was ruled offside during the Premier League match against Watford at Old Trafford. Pic: PA Wire/PA Images

It might have been a different story had Cristiano Ronaldo netted the first of many chances when his shot hit the inside of the post in the fifth minute.

That set the tone for a wasteful afternoon for United who showed four changes from the Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid with Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford all dropping to the bench and Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Alex Telles, Nemanja Matic and midweek hero Anthony Elanga coming into the side.

Portugal pair Ronaldo and Fernandes were the biggest culprits with the former, now 37, starting to lose that sharpness in front of goal that was once his trademark.

United should have had the game wrapped up by half-time.

Apart from Ronaldo's shot against the woodwork, Fernandes missed a trio of openings - a shot that was well saved by Ben Foster, a close-range volley that flew wide and a header that sailed over the bar - after Ronaldo had rounded Foster and chipped the ball back to him.

Ronaldo's frustration continued when he had a goal ruled out for a marginal offside decision after converting Fernandes' cross.

The pattern remained the same in the second-half with Paul Pogba volleying firing wide after Matic's crossfield pass had found him unmarked in the penalty area.

It just wasn't United's day in front of goal. Ronaldo had a goalbound effort blocked after Fernandes had cut the ball back from the by line and he held his hands to his head in despair and leaned against a post after miscuing an effort after Pogba had failed to connect with a cross.

Even the introduction of Sancho, Rashford and Shaw failed to break the deadlock and in added time Ismaila Sarr nearly stole what would have been an undeserved win for Watford with a long-range shot that was just off target.

Man Utd (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Wan-Bissaka 7, Lindelof 6, Varane 6, Telles 6 (Shaw 73, 5); Matic 6 (Rashford 73, 6), Fred 6 (Sancho 62, 5); Elanga 7, Fernandes 5, Pogba 6; Ronaldo 5.

Unused subs: Henderson, Jones, Maguire, Mata, Lingard, Dalot.

Watford (4-3-3): Foster 8; Ngakia 6 (Kabasele 62, 6), Cathcart 7, Samir 7, Kamara 6; Sissoko 7, Louza 6, Cleverley 7 (Kucka 80, 5); Sarr 5, King 5 (Sema 62, 5), Dennis 5.

Unused subs: Bachmann, Troost-Ekong, Pedro, Masina, Sema, Kabasele, Hernandez, Kayembe.

Referee: K Friend.