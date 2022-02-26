Cork City agree to short leave of absence request from boss Colin Healy

The team will be managed by the existing first team coaching staff of Richie Holland, Declan Coleman and Mark McNulty in his absence
Cork City manager Colin Healy during the SSE Airtricity League First Division match between Cork City and Wexford at Turners Cross in Cork in May of last year. Pic: Michael P Ryan/Sportsfile

Sat, 26 Feb, 2022 - 15:26
John Fallon

Cork City FC has agreed to a request from manager Colin Healy for a short leave of absence for personal reasons at the start of March.

In the former Ireland international’s absence, the team will be managed by the existing first team coaching staff of Richie Holland, Declan Coleman and Mark McNulty, and the club say they have full faith in them to deliver the necessary results on the pitch.

A statement from the club said: “We look forward to welcoming Colin back in his full management capacity when he is ready.

“The club will not be making any further comment on the matter, and we would ask for the media and our supporters to respect Colin’s privacy at this time.” City lost Friday night’s first home game of the season 1-0 to a Galway United side managed by former boss John Caulfield. The turnout of 4,984 at Turner’s Cross was the biggest across both the Premier and First Divisions on Friday.

The Rebels had last week opened the campaign in blistering fashion by winning 6-0 at Bray Wanderers.

