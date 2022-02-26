Pressure intensifies on Marcelo Bielsa as Tottenham score four away to Leeds

Leeds United 0 Tottenham Hotspur 4

MARCELO Bielsa's crumbling reign suffered a potentially fatal blow as free-falling Leeds suffered their latest Premier League humiliation.

The defensive deficiencies that have dogged them all season were again laid bare as Spurs strolled to victory - asserting their dominance thanks to first-half goals from Matt Doherty, Dejan Kulusevski and Harry Kane.

A sixth defeat in seven leaves Leeds looking nervously over their shoulder at the relegation zone, and doubts mounting whether their increasingly beleaguered Argentinian head coach will see out the season.

They became only the second team after the wretched Sunderland side of 17 years ago to concede three or more goals in five consecutive Premier League games, and only rarely threatened at the other end as Robin Koch and Brazilian midfielder Raphinha struck the woodwork.

Other than that it was largely one-way traffic and the game was over as a contest inside the first half-hour. Spurs barely had to break sweat to saunter into a three-goal lead to silence the Elland Road faithful, who saw their side go in at half-time with a three-goal deficit for the fourth time this season.

Tottenham Hotspur's Matt Doherty (right) celebrates with Harry Winks after scoring their side's first goal of the game during the Premier League match at Elland Road. Pic: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire.

Doherty opened the scoring in the 10th minute with his first Premier League goal for almost two years, slotting smartly home a cross from his fellow wing-back Ryan Sessegnon.

Kulusevski doubled the advantage, collecting the ball on the right before a swift exchange of passes with Doherty saw the Swedish midfielder fire into the bottom corner past Illan Meslier.

Kane expertly dispatched the third, letting the ball drop over his shoulder to volley beyond Meslier from a Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg pass for the sixth goal conceded by Leeds in 40 minutes' football.

The hosts mounted a damage limitation exercise after the break which held out until five minutes from time when Son Heung-min latched onto another sublime Kane pass to round-off another humiliating afternoon for Bielsa.

Leeds (4-1-4-1): Meslier 4; Ayling 3, Llorente 2, Struijk 3 (Klich 46, 5), Firpo 3 (Shackleton 79, 4); Koch 3; Raphinha 4, Dallas 4, Forshaw 3, Harrison 4 (Rodrigo 46, 5); James 4.

Booked: Klich, Firpo, Dallas, Rodrigo.

Spurs (3-4-2-1): Lloris 7; Romero 7, Dier 7, Davies 6; Doherty 8, Winks 7, Hojbjerg 8, Sessegnon 7 (Emerson Royal 78, 6); Kulusevski 7 (Bergwijn 78, 6), Son-Heung-Min 7 (Scarlett 87, 6); Kane 7.

Booked: Sessegnon, Davis.

Referee: Craig Pawson.