Bohs pegged back twice but grab first point of season

Airtricity Premier Division

Bohemians 2

Dundalk 2

Bohemians finally got their season underway at a boisterous Dalymount Park sharing the spoils with Dundalk, despite having twice taken the lead.

It's been a long 89 days since the Bohs fans saw their side in competitive action and as has become the norm in the LOI offseason, there was a high turnover over playing staff for both sides but the quality on show remained as high as ever.

The visitors played out an extremely entertaining 2-2 draw Derry City and was the same again this week.

And it was ex-Dundalk man Flores, who opened the scoring with 28 minutes played, heading in from close range from Ali Coote’s whipped corner.

But the elebrations didn't last too long though, as The Lilywhite hit back immediately from a set piece of their own through talisman, Patrick Hoban, smashing in a powerful header.

The visitors missed a golden oppertunity to take the lead when former Bohs speedster Daniel Kelly found himself clean through on goal, but was denied by the cat like reflexes of James Talbot.

On the stroke of half time, it was the Gypsie’s who regained the lead following a lightening break down the right by Twardek. His low cross was expertly flicked home by Promise Omochere who backheeled home, sending the sold out Jodi Stand wild.

The end-to-end encounter continued into the second half and just 10 minutes after the break it was back on level terms. Daniel Kelly floated a cross to the back post finding Steven Bradley, who rose above Tyreke Wilson, to head in off the post.

As both teams searched for the winner, it was Talbot who was the slightly busier keeper twice denying the visitors decent chances. Firstly palming away Bradley’s powerful strike and then denying substitute, David McMillan from point blank range.

A draw probably a fair result upon reflection in a highly entertaining clash.

BOHS: J Talbot, R Feely, G Horton, J Finnerty, T Wilson, D Devoy, J Flores (J Doherty, 66), A Coote, K Twardek, S Mallon (J Mullins, 70), P Omochere.

DUNDALK: N Shephard, S Bone, A Boyle, M Connolly, L Macari, D Williams (K Ward, 53), G Sloggett (P Doyle, 77), S Bradley, R Benson, D Kelly (J Martin, 68), P Hoban (D McMillan, 53).

Referee: Paul McLaughlin