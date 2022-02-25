Ramblers ransacked by late Wexford penalty

First Division: Cobh Ramblers 2 Wexford FC 3

Wexford FC came from behind to secure a crucial three points away to Cobh Ramblers at St Colman’s Park.

Ian Ryan’s side showed great desire and ended the contest strongly to secure the victory.

Cobh had a golden chance on 10 minutes to go ahead when Dale Holland blazed over the crossbar from close range from a few yards out. The home side also threatened through Jack Larkin and Ben O’Riordan in what was a lively opening.

In the 28th minute, Ramblers claimed the lead with a neat chip over Wexford keeper Paul Hunt by Jack Larkin.

Jack Doherty was looking lively for the away side, but it was Cobh that deservedly held the advantage at the half time break.

Heading into the final twenty minutes, Wexford got back on level terms. Thomas Considine was on hand to finish from close range beyond the grasp of Cobh keeper Sean Barron.

But Cobh went back in front on 74 minutes, O'Brien-Whitmarsh raced through to help direct the ball into the back of the net via a Wexford defender.

Former Bohemians attacker Dinny Corcoran got Wexford on level terms again with a composed finish in the 81st minute. And they were awarded an 88th minute penalty following a handball by Cobh’s Breandan Frahill, which saw him receive a straight red. Corcorcan stepped up and slotted home with a cool spot kick.

COBH RAMBLERS: S Barron; J Kavanagh, B O’Riordan, B Frahill, I Kargbo; J Abbott; D O’Connell (N O’Connell, 76), P Phillips , D Holland(C Drinan, 65), J Larkin (D O’Sullivan Connell); B O'Brien-Whitmarsh.

WEXFORD: P Hunt, L Fitzgerald, C Crowley, H Groome(L Scanlon, 90) , L O’Sullivan, C Davis(C Barry, 64), J Doherty(D Corcoran, 64), A Friel(T Considine, 64), K McEvoy, P Cleary, A Dobbs.

Referee: Paul Norton.