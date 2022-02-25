McGonigle's late magic sends message to champs

SSE Airtricity League: Derry City 2 Shamrock Rovers 1

DERRY City issued a statement of intent at a breezy Brandywell when striker Jamie McGonigle netted a superb late, late winner to overcome the challenge of champions Shamrock Rovers.

Having held Dundalk at Oriel Park to a 2-2 scoreline last Friday, Ruaidhri Higgins' new-look side took full advantage when supported by a capacity attendance to stun Stephen Bradley's men.

And the goal, which claimed the club's opening win of the season, was sublime both in its creation and finishing.

McGonigle did so well to outwit Rovers defender, Roberto Lopez when challenging for a high ball and having won the race for possession he crashed his shot high into the Rovers net giving keeper Alan Mannus no chance.

The chilling wind blowing up the Brandywell pitch made fluent football almost possible but both clubs dealt well in the difficult conditions.

In an end-to-end opening period Derry looked dangerous on the break, however they failed to force Mannus into a serious save.

Rovers threatened in the 16th minute when Jack Byrne sent Rory Gaffney scampering clear on the right but his thunderous drive was superbly parried over the crossbar by home keeper, Brian Maher.

Derry went close four minutes later when Brandon Kavanagh's corner found the head of Danny Lafferty but the Derry wing-back's header was guided narrowly wide of the upright.

Derry broke again on the right with Will Patching skilfully nut-negging Richie Towell before delivering a teasing cross but Jame Akintunde failed to get the vital touch.

The visitors went so close to stunning the large attendance one minute before the break.

A long throw-in on the right was beaten out into the path of Barry Cotter and his spectacular bicycle-kick brought the best out of Maher.

Taking advantage of the strong breeze, Jack Byrne began to float the ball high into the Derry penalty area but Maher proved to be alert and capable.

In the 55th minute deadlock was finally broken when referee Rob Hennessey pointed to the penalty spot.

Kavanagh had played McGonigle into space and as the striker prepared to take control he was impeded by Byrne and brought down to earth inside the area.

Up stepped Patching, and he coolly stroked the ball to the left of Mannus to bring the capacity crowd to life.

Rovers boss Stephen Bradley reacted with a treble substitution in the 65th minute.

And the visitors did manage to restore equality in the 73rd minute when Dylan Watts drove home a free kick from 18 yards.

With the big attendance expecting a share of the spoils, McGonigle struck with devastating effect to earn the Candy Stripes a morale-boosting victory.

DERRY CITY: Maher; Dummigan, Toal, McJannet, Lafferty; Akintunde (McEleney 54), Harkin (Boyce, 70), Patching, Thompson; Kavanagh; McGonigle.

SHAMROCK ROVERS: Mannus; Hoare, Lopez, Grace, Cotter (Lyons, 65), Finn (Gannon, 88), Towell (Watts, 65), Mandroiu (Burke, 65), O'Neill, Byrne, Gaffney (Green, 82).

Referee: Rob Hennessey (Limerick).