Super Sligo stun St Pat's

SSE Airtricity Premier Division: St Pat's 1 Sligo Rovers 2

Goals from Colm Horgan and Aidan Keena saw Sligo Rovers record a deserved victory in an entertaining game at Richmond Park.

Tim Clancy began with an unchanged side from their opening night win with Pijnaker, Fitzgerald, O’Sullivan and Keena debuting for Sligo Rovers.

With the early jitters out of their system, it was Sligo Rovers who began to find their groove.

On ten minutes Aidan Keena saw his effort from distance come crashing back off the crossbar before moments later seeing another effort cleared off the line by Anto Breslin.

Sligo deservedly found the breakthrough on 40 minutes. A sublime cross from Adam McDonnell was met by Colm Horgan whose looping effort to the back post found its way across the line.

Eoin Doyle had a glorious chance to level the game for Pat's five minutes after the restart. A neat one-two between Forrester and King allowed a close-range effort from Doyle but he just couldn’t get anything behind it.

Having weathered the second-half revival, Sligo had a trio of huge chances to double their lead. Keena, O’Sullivan and Fitzgerald all forcing full-stretch saves from Anang.

The pressure was once more too much for St Pats and the second came from Aidan Keena with ten minutes remaining. He showed brilliant feet before seeing his deflected effort go over Anang and into the goal. Tough on Anang who had been brilliant in the second half.

A grandstand finish was guaranteed when substitute Owolabi pulled a goal back for the home side with a thundering strike past the stranded McGinty. Jack Scott hit the bar with a last-gasp effort for Pat's from a corner but it was Sligo who held out for maximum points.

ST PAT'S: Joseph Anang; Jack Scott, Anto Breslin, James Abankwah, Joe Redmond; Jamie Lennon (Tunde Owolabi 71), Chris Forrester, Darragh Burns, Billy King (Adam Murphy 85); Mark Doyle, Eoin Doyle

SLIGO ROVERS: Ed McGinty; Colm Horgan, Garry Buckley, Nando Pijnaker, Robbie McCourt;)Niall Morahan (David Cawley 71), Greg Bolger, Will Fitzgerald, Adam McDonnell; Karl O’Sullivan (Mark Byrne 79) Aidan Keena (Max Mata 87)