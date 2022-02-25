Hawkins and Coyle secure Shelbourne's first win 

James Clarke of Drogheda United in action against Aodh Dervin of Shelbourne during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match at Head in the Game Park in Drogheda, Louth. 

Fri, 25 Feb, 2022 - 21:52
Barry Landy, Head in the Game Park

Airtricity Premier Division

Drogheda United 0

Shelbourne 2

Dan Hawkins and Mark Coyle scored the goals that earned Damien Duff a first win in management – and Shelbourne their first points of the new Premier Division season.

Hawkins was well-placed to finish early in the second half as the visitors bounced back from a heavy defeat on the opening night. Another signing from Finn Harps, Coyle, added a last gasp second to seal it.

That loss to St Pat’s didn’t dampen the enthusiasm for their first away trip back in the Premier Division. Damien Duff’s side were supported by a sizeable contingent of fans. Their trip back to Drumcondra was buoyed by three points secured.

This match was found wanting in terms of quality in the first 45 minutes – a sign of things to come for both these teams this season, perhaps. Jack Moylan dragged a shot wide and captain Luke Byrne forced a save from Colin McCabe but it was a comfortable height for the goalkeeper.

Chris Lyons and Dylan Grimes looked bright for the hosts but a clear-cut chance eluded them throughout.

Hawkins's opener arrived four minutes after the restart. A cheap giveaway from Drogheda allowed Shels to advance down the left. The Welsh forward was left completely free inside the area to turn in Moylan’s cross. Moylan, Aodh Dervin and Mark Coyle caught the eye with an all-action midfield display that United struggled to match.

Adam Foley’s flick on from a Dane Massey cross did cause momentary panic in the Shels' defence while Dean Williams late free kick was saved. But Coyle raced clear late on and finished superbly to ensure Shels' nerves were settled and the points secured.

DROGHEDA UTD McCabe; Quinn, Hughes, Massey; Nugent (Poynton, 59), Clarke, Deegan, Weir (Rooney, 71); Markey, Grimes (Foley, 59); Lyons (Williams, 71).

SHELBOURNE: Webb; O’Driscoll, Byrne, Ledwidge; Wilson, Coyle, Dervin, Kane; Moylan (McManus, 88); Hawkins (McEneff, 68), Carr (Boyd, 56).

Referee: Oliver Moran

