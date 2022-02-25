Bristol's Britton the Waterford hero

SSE Airtricity First Division: Waterford FC 1 (Louis Britton ’27) Bray Wanderers 0

Bristol City loanee Louis Britton was the hero for Waterford FC as his 27th-minute finish was good enough to give the Blues a second win of the season with a narrow 1-0 win over Bray Wanderers at the RSC.

Britton, who was on the scoresheet for Ian Morris’ side in the season opener against Athlone Town, had missed two earlier chances in a game before notching the all-important goal in a game played in front of 2,372 supporters.

The striker latched onto a superb Anthony Wordsworth through ball on 16 minutes, but his attempted lob of the advancing Bray keeper Michael Kelly just cleared the crossbar, before he was thwarted by the netminder soon afterwards.

But it was third time lucky for the centre forward on 27 minutes when he was on hand to finish from close-range with a right-footed finish after the visiting defence failed to clear a left-wing Richard Taylor cross.

After Taylor had a goal disallowed for a foul on a Bray player by his teammate Kevin Joshua five minutes before the break, it was Bray that had chances of their own with Rob Manley denied by a smart Brian Murphy save in the final minute of the half.

Murphy was on hand to make an excellent save to deny Manley on 56 minutes before Eddie Nolan saw a looping header go wide after a Junior Quitirna free kick also went narrowly past the left-hand post.

Taylor was just wide with a shot from distance on 78 minutes, but the Waterford defence held firm in the five added minutes when the Seagulls’ forced a couple of corner kicks that were superbly defended.

WATERFORD FC: Brian Murphy, Darragh Power, Eddie Nolan, Kevin Joshua, Richard Taylor, Shane Griffin, Anthony Wordsworth, Yassine En-Neyah (Roland Idowu ’62), Junior Quitirna (Niall O’Keeffe ‘82, Louis Britton (Cian Kavanagh ’62), Phoenix Patterson.

BRAY WANDERERS: Michael Kelly, Hugh Douglas, Kevin Dalton (Dean Casey ’89), Daniel Blackbyrne (Karl Manahan ’64), Conor Knight (Callum Thompson ’67), Jack Hudson, Paul Fox, Conor Clifford, Dean Zambra, Kurtis Byrne (Darragh Lynch ’89), Rob Manley.

Referee: Mark Moynihan (Dublin).