Tuchel admits Russia's war clouds Chelsea minds ahead of Carabao Cup final

Thomas Tuchel says Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has clouded collective minds at Chelsea.

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich has already been the subject of much discussion in UK Parliament and beyond, with a number of Russian oligarchs and companies facing UK sanctions.

Abramovich has not fallen under any sanctions so far, and Chelsea boss Tuchel would not comment on that situation.

But the Blues’ German coach did admit no one at Chelsea will turn away from an “unthinkable” war in Europe.

“We should not pretend this is not an issue,” said Tuchel.

“The situation in general for me and for my staff, and for everybody at Cobham, the players, is horrible.

“Nobody expected this. It’s pretty unreal, like I said it’s clouding our minds, it’s clouding our excitement towards the (Carabao Cup) final.

“And it brings huge uncertainty, much more to all the people and families who are actually in the moment more involved than us.

“And our best wishes, regards and thoughts are obviously with them, which is absolutely the most important thing.

“And still there are so many uncertainties around the situation of our club and of the situation in the UK, with scenarios like this, that it makes no sense if I comment on it.

“We are aware of it, we have not maybe so much inside information as you might think.

“But I think it’s also the right from the team, the staff, and I include myself, to be maybe not political, to do sports and to focus on sports.

“Not because we are hiding, the situation is clear, it’s horrible, there’s no doubt about it. That’s pretty much it.

“War in Europe is unthinkable for many for a long period of time.

“Let’s wait. The impact is clear, the discussions have an impact.

“But let’s be a bit more patient and understand what the measurements will be, and then maybe we have to deal with it and adapt.”

Chelsea will face Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley tomorrow, with Tuchel insisting the match serves another reminder of the great privilege of true freedom.

When asked if there would be any mental preparation technique to help quell the concerns over the war, Tuchel replied: “I think you can’t, I think the situation is too big.

“It’s not an isolated situation somewhere. It concerns Europe, we are part of Europe.

“We cannot say let’s put this to the side. I think it’s the opposite, we have to live with it right now.

“There’s no running away from it or shutting the doors to focus on football.

“We are still privileged to live in peace and freedom where we are right now, to have a game of football, to have (an) emotional but peaceful environment.

“So this is a hardcore reality check right now, how privileged we are. And I don’t think that will go away because the issue is too big.”

For Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, the final offers the chance to add to his haul of Champions League, Premier League, Club World Cup and European Super Cup titles since arriving at Anfield in 2016.

But he has also been a losing finalist on three occasions in that time, suffering defeat in the League Cup and Europa League showpieces in 2016 and Champions League in 2018, while Liverpool also narrowly missed out on winning the Premier League in 2019.

And while Klopp is managing arguably the best Liverpool squad since the greats of the mid-1980s, he is keen they reap the rewards.

“We all know that in the moment the people are really happy (with this team),” said Klopp.

“But in 20 years if you want to talk about this team, I would not be surprised if people would then say if we don’t win anything any more, ‘Yeah they were good, but they should have won more’.

“That’s why we should try now to win a few things. And the next chance, the best chance we have this weekend, is against Chelsea when it’s really tricky.”

Klopp has been criticised in the past for appearing not to take the League Cup seriously with some of his team selections, despite it being his first major final just four months after arriving in England.

However, a look at his record shows he also reached the semi-final in 2017 and the quarter-finals in 2020, having gone out to Premier League opponents Chelsea, Leicester, Arsenal and Aston Villa - Liverpool playing a youth team as the seniors were at the Club World Cup - in other seasons.

So how much more satisfaction would Klopp take from winning the competition to silence his critics?

“I don’t take that, no. It makes me happier than you can imagine but no, it would not be extra,” he added.

“It was absolutely never the case (not taking the competition seriously).

“I don’t think we ever could have lined up differently in the specific games considering the intensity of the schedule around it. That’s it.

“Usually we go out in December, historically, pretty early, and it’s a time when we play every three minutes. Then you have the wrong draw.

“Size-wise our squad has been like it is now for the past two or three years. The only problem is they were never all available.

“That means you have to bring in all the kids and then you draw Chelsea away. Congratulations.

“That’s nothing to do with not wanting to win the competition. It just means we have to consider all the other stuff as well.

“It makes me even more happy that we found a way to Wembley.”

Of the players who will be in the squad for Sunday, only Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Divock Origi were around for the 2016 final.

“At that moment, it was not my plan to change it, but when you are here for six, seven years that is something that will happen. It is a natural process.

“I am pretty happy about the things that happened since then, the players who stayed, the players we could bring in.

“We probably would have won the final that day with the team of today.”