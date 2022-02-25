No pressure on Derry City's Higgins according to billionaire Chairman

Derry City manager Ruaidhrí Higgins is under no pressure to deliver instant success, with billionaire Chairman Philip O’Doherty setting the manager a minimum target for European qualification in his first full year at the helm.

Higgins managed that after succeeding the sacked Declan Devine in April, lifting them from the threat of relegation to fourth in the table by the final day. St Patrick's Athletic's penalty shoot-out win over Bohemians in the FAI Cup final sealed Derry's place in the Conference League.

O’Doherty, fresh from selling his E&I Engineering business to American conglomerate Vertiv Holdings for almost $2bn, has placed his faith in the rookie boss by approving an expanded budget and extending his contract till 2025.

Higgins insists the bolstered finances were promised before O’Doherty’s windfall but, regardless, it enabled him to prise four Dundalk players – including local talents Pat McEleney and Michael Duffy – to the Ryan McBride Brandywell. Ireland U21 internationals Brian Maher and Brandon Kavanagh were also attracted by three-year deals, along with St Patrick’s Athletic attacker Matt Smith.

After drawing 2-2 against Dundalk in last week’s opener, they welcome Shamrock Rovers to the north-west this evening for the live televised Premier Division fixture.

Whatever result unfolds, O’Doherty isn’t expecting Derry to stop Rovers’ three in a row charge as yet, admitting their 25-year wait for a top-flight title will be prolonged.

“As a minimum we would like to qualify for Europe,” O’Doherty told the Derry Journal.

“Over and above that it would be nice to get some silverware, either the cup or the league. The league would be a big ask.

“We haven’t had a great cup run for a long time now in terms of the FAI Cup, so I would like to see us do much better in that. I think it’s one of those competitions. Derry people love a cup run and we just haven’t been able to give it to them for a while now. So hopefully that changes.

“We have almost got a new team now and it’s a very strong squad but I would reinforce what Ruaidhri is saying, we have to basically be realistic too.

“They have to become a team as well. There’s a few individuals that haven’t played together at all but it does seem a fabulous squad of players.

“He seems to have done his homework and he gets a lot of information about players before he decides he wants them. I don’t get involved in that part of things at all but from my point of view he seems to know exactly what he wants. He reminds me of a guy who used to manage the team. He’s very like him.

“We want players to come through from the youth setup as well and a few more players have signed professional contracts over the last couple of months that are maybe on the fringes of the squad. I think he wants to maybe leave a bit of space for players to come through. We had (Ronan) Boyce last year who had a great year and we want to see more examples of that.”