Ringmahon pride at development of 'messer' Kelleher

Winter is giving way to spring but the early evening darkness still necessitates the illumination of the Ringmahon Rangers’ floodlights.

The clatter of studs is audible as the troupe of U11s enter the pedestrian gate at pace for the 5.30pm start, dashing past the clubhouse and towards the all-weather pitch.

Some arrive earlier than others and there’s an Italia ’90 revival around the demand to play in goal.

The chosen one dives full-length to tip away a rising shot, making sure to swiftly regain his footing and unspool the preordained line: “Not even Caoimhín would have saved that,” he boasts, punching the air in delight.

There’s been icons aplenty throughout the club’s 71-year history for the next generation to aspire to become but their latest hero has brought the alumni to optimal heights.

Paul Higgins has been around long enough to know most of the graduates. As manager, treasurer and, most recently, academy manager, he's immersed in the club from top to bottom. He’s particularly close to Alan Browne but Eric Grimes, John Kavanagh, Gearóid Morrissey and Adam O’Reilly were other underage internationals he’s seen emerge through the ranks.

He never doubted Caoimhín’s potential either, despite the view not being universally shared.

As has become the stuff of legend, it was only at U14 level when Kelleher switched from striker to goalkeeper.

Unbeknown to his club coaches, he was already receiving tuition between the sticks from Cork City’s Stephen Bermingham.

Within eight months of his debut against Springfield Ramblers, Kelleher had emulated Bermingham’s feat by being feted as the best ‘keeper in the county when representing Cork at the SFAI Kennedy Cup in Limerick.

Enquiries from UK clubs arrived in droves. Higgins explains: “Fulham were the first club to invite him for a trial but didn’t feel he was worth a contract offer.

“I was fully sure that Aston Villa would sign him because he had travelled over there multiple times. Manchester City and Manchester United eventually became interested but it was too late because Liverpool had made their move.

“I think it was only when Caoimhín played at the U17 European Championships against Netherlands in Bulgaria during 2015 that people fully appreciated how far he was going in the game.”

That has taken him into a squad boasting a Champions League and Premier League titles in recent years. Anyone fearing Kelleher’s quiet demeanour would inhibit his progress didn’t know the real person.

“Nothing fazes him,” added Higgins. “Jurgen Klopp wouldn’t put him into the side for the Carabao Cup final unless he could handle the pressure and that’s the biggest compliment anybody can pay him.

"To the outsider, he might seem like someone who is fiercely quiet but there was a messer in him. Once he was comfortable within his own group, Caoimhín would deliver a joke or one-liner to light up the room.”

He’s already brought the spotlight on his home county and club by gaining that trust of Klopp. There’ll be no disguising the allegiance of Liverpool fan Higgins when he attends Sunday’s Wembley showdown but Kelleher and Ringmahon are already winners regardless of the outcome.

Ringmahon set for bonanza if Kelleher sold

Ringmahon Rangers will receive 20% of any fee Liverpool receive if their famous graduate Caoimhín Kelleher is sold.

Since the 23-year-old joined the Reds at 16, the incremental fees paid to his schoolboy club have been invested into facilities.

Their next instalment will be when Kelleher complements his two senior caps in friendlies with a competitive Ireland appearance. That will earn Ringmahon an extra €50,000.

But the major cash injection would arise if he doesn’t dislodge Alisson and opts to move on.

Based on his current value of €15m, which is rapidly rising, Ringmahon would be due €3m.

The club negotiated a 7.5% sell-on deal with Preston North End for Alan Browne, while under domestic compensation regulations, Rangers are entitled to a sizeable portion of the €35,000 release clause should Cathal Heffernan’s loan to AC Milan be upgraded to a permanent transfer.