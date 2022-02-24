Caulfield knows composure is key in Galway's season opener  

It will be Galway’s first game of the campaign, having been the idle team in last week’s opening weekend, and Caulfield will be facing a City side fuelled by their 6-0 hammering of Bray Wanderers.
Galway manager John Caulfield

Thu, 24 Feb, 2022 - 15:05
John Fallon

John Caulfield will take his place in the Turner’s Cross stand on Friday when he leads Galway United back to his spiritual home of Cork City.

City’s manager between 2014 and mid-2019 returned to the Cross last year but there should be more than double the 2,355 turnout from that most recent meeting in October.

That was the final game of the season when Galway were resting players for the play-off while City had latitude to experiment by blooding 16-year-old Cathal Heffernan for his debut.

The stakes will be much higher, even at this early stage, in a campaign featuring just nine teams, four of whom will qualify for the play-offs behind the promoted league winners. Fans at both clubs expect their sides to have left the First Division behind by 2023.

“Cork City had a massive win last week – they have strengthened their squad this year with some big signings,” said Caulfield, who serves a touchline ban. “We know we must go down there and play well. It is a new season with a new team so we have to believe in ourselves and show composure to get a result.” 

City boss Colin Healy had added Stoke City loanee Kieran Coates to his squad. Michael O’Neill was prepared to allow the Academy graduate to clock up first-team games elsewhere and he’ll provide competition for the right-back vacancy created after Gordon Walker suffered a broken leg in the pre-season friendly against St Patrick’s Athletic.

Caulfield will hand out a number of bows, including ex-Cobh Ramblers defender Charlie Lyons and Jordan Adeyemo, who played in the Premier Division for Drogheda United last season.

